JERUSALEM, Sept 11 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
on Sunday named Asher Grinbaum as interim chief
executive officer to replace Stefan Borgas, who stepped down
last week.
ICL, one of three major suppliers of potash to
China, India and Europe, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange Grinbaum would fill the CEO role effective
immediately until a permanent CEO is appointed. Grinbaum is
currently ICL's executive vice president and chief operating
officer.
German-born Borgas, 52, said last Thursday he would resign
as ICL's CEO after four years but would stay available to the
company during the transition to find a new CEO.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)