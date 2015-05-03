JERUSALEM May 3 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
said on Sunday it will close a line that produces a
flame-retardant product called FR-1210, saying an workers'
strike had led to customers moving to alternate suppliers.
ICL, the world's sixth-largest potash producer and a
maker of specialty chemicals, has been hit by a strike at two of
its plants amid an efficiency plan that includes cutting 140 of
900 jobs at its bromine unit and 140 of 1,250 at its
potash-producing Dead Sea Works.
FR-1210, or decabromodiphenyl oxide, is an additive flame
retardant.
The bromine unit has been closed since workers left their
posts in February. Employees at the potash plant later joined
the strike.
"The inability to deliver products to customers is now
hurting the credibility of the company and its relationship with
customers," said Anat Tal Ktalav, deputy chief executive at
ICL's industrial products division.
"This is a point of no return when a number of customers
leave the company and enter long-term contracts with other
producers, leaving us with no long-term customers. In this
situation, there is no reason to return to production," she
added.
ICL, which also cited competition from Chinese producers,
said that out of 12 workers involved, three will be moved to
other facilities while nine will be let go.
It noted that if the strike continues ICL will be forced to
close additional operations.
An Israeli labour court is expected to rule soon on whether
the strike will be allowed to continue.
Although ICL, controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp
, is a private company, layoffs are more complicated
since the Israeli government owns a "golden share".
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan holds a 13.85 percent
stake in ICL.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)