Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
JERUSALEM May 2 Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals, the world's sixth-largest potash producer, said on Wednesday it was expanding its specialty fertiliser production capacity in the United States.
Everris Americas, a business unit of ICL's specialty fertiliser division, bought the manufacturing equipment of X-Caliber Plant Health Co. It said the equipment gives the company more manufacturing capabilities to more rapidly bring its products to market.
Financial details were not disclosed.
"We require additional manufacturing capabilities to bring our new controlled-release fertiliser technology from concept to the marketplace," Everris President Ariana Cohen said in a statement.
"The equipment acquired ... will enable us to realise significant efficiencies as we ramp up production of both existing and new products. This acquisition truly sets us on a ... path toward future growth."
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.