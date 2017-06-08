JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50
percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for
$178 million.
ICL, a top global supplier of potash, has been looking for
months for a buyer, and reached a deal with a limited
partnership whose general partner is a company controlled by
IDE's own chief executive, Avshalom Felber. The partnership also
includes institutional bodies from Israel's Clal Insurance
.
The deal is expected to close during 2017.
IDE, which has built major desalination plants in the United
States, Israel, India and China, is jointly owned by ICL
and Israeli conglomerate Delek Group.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)