By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Aug 7 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
said it planned to keep paying hefty dividends and possibly buy
back shares as it reported a 23 percent drop in quarterly net
profit and braced for repercussions from the collapse of a
potash cartel.
Facing a drop in potash prices that could reach 25 percent,
ICL - the world's sixth-largest producer of the crop nutrient -
unveiled a strategic plan on Wednesday that would expand its
offerings beyond its core business.
ICL said it would focus on agriculture, food and engineered
materials with an aim at achieving profits that exceed the
global sector and boosting revenues by hundreds of millions
dollars a year by 2016.
As part of the plan, which has received board approval, Tel
Aviv-listed ICL intends also to list its shares on an
international stock exchange and target regular distribution of
dividends of up to 70 percent of net income.
ICL said a dual listing would potentially add foreign
investors, bring greater flexibility for financings and mergers
and acquisitions and better protect "against the possible
further deterioration of Israel's business environment and stock
market."
Israel's government wants to further increase the royalties
ICL pays, after it agreed last year to double its payout to 10
percent.
ICL also said share repurchases or a one-time dividend of up
to $500 million were under consideration as part of efforts to
underpin the stock price.
"The new strategy looks attractive at first glance," said
Citi analyst Andrew Benson in a note to clients. "ICL's
self-help measures will mitigate some of the pressure on EPS
(earnings per share) from the current potash war."
Russia's Uralkali last week said it
would quit one of the world's two largest potash cartels and
predicted potash prices would sink to about $300 per tonne from
$400.
ICL, which signed large contracts with companies in China
and India earlier this year, said Uralkali's decision raised the
risk of lower prices in the short run.
"But in the long term, higher demand would bring higher
prices," it said.
Shares of ICL, controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp
have fallen more than 20 percent, erasing some 10
billion shekels ($2.8 billion) from its market value, following
Uralkali's announcement. Its shares rose 1.3 percent in Tel Aviv
on Wednesday.
Benson said he continues to rate ICL as a "buy" since the
company has low cash costs for potash - extracted from the Dead
Sea rather than from mines - that allow it to stay profitable at
prices well below the level of many of its competitors. He said
it pays a high dividend and has a strong balance sheet.
OUTPUT INCREASE
ICL said it sold 955,000 tonnes of fertilisers in the first
half of 2013, up 14 percent from the same period of 2012 and
reflecting gains in Brazil and other major emerging markets.
Demand for potash, which improves yields of corn, rice, palm
oil and other crops, has boomed in the past decade as a growing
global population and better incomes and higher living standards
in developing countries fuel global demand for food.
"Even with current challenging market developments, ICL
continues to believe in the potash market, both in the short
term and in the long term, and will therefore explore options
for increasing its potash production, both in its existing mines
and in new locations around the world," ICL Chief Executive
Stefan Borgas said.
Its results in the second quarter were hurt by a fall in
prices of potash and reduced sales in China, pushing down
earnings to $316 million from $408 million a year earlier and
compared with expectations of $323 million. Revenue slipped to
$1.77 billion from $1.91 billion.
It declared a dividend of $221 million, or 17.4 cents per
share, for the second quarter, up from 16.7 cents in the first
quarter.
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan owns 14 percent of ICL.
Its attempts to increase its stake have been rebuffed by the
Israeli government, which holds a golden share.