JERUSALEM Jan 1 The Clal Finance brokerage lowered its price target for Israel Chemicals (ICL) to 45 shekels from 52 shekels amid lower prices being paid for potash by Chinese customers.

Clal in a report on Tuesday maintained a "market perform" recommendation for shares of ICL, a maker of fertilisers and specialty chemicals, which were 1.7 percent higher at 45.40 shekels at midday in Tel Aviv.

On Monday, three North American potash producers struck a six-month deal to supply the crop nutrient to a subsidiary of China's Sinofert Holdings at $400 per tonne, $70 less than the prior contract.