JERUSALEM Nov 12 Israel Chemicals (ICL) reported a larger than expected decline in quarterly profit, weighed down by lower potash prices and sales.

ICL, which has exclusive permits to extract minerals from the Dead Sea, said on Thursday it earned 12 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items, compared with 14 cents a year earlier. Revenue dipped 11.6 percent to $1.38 billion.

The company, one of the three largest suppliers of the crop nutrient potash to China, India and Europe, was expected earn 13 cents a share on revenue of $1.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ICL, controlled by conglomerate Israel Corp, declared a dividend for the second quarter of $84 million, or 7 cents a share.

ICL is locked in a battle with the Israeli government over a plan to tax mining companies aimed at boosting state coffers by 500 million shekels ($129 million) a year. In protest, ICL has frozen or put under review nearly $2 billion in domestic projects, while expanding activities outside Israel.

The tax plan, which cleared parliament's finance committee last week, is expected to be voted on by the full parliament on Nov. 19.

($1 = 3.8845 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)