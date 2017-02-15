JERUSALEM Feb 15 Fertiliser producer Israel
Chemicals (ICL) reported a smaller than expected
drop in fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped
by its speciality products and record potash sales.
ICL, which produces about a third of the world's bromine and
is the sixth-largest potash producer, has sought to counter low
commodities prices by diversifying into products such as
advanced additives and speciality fertilisers.
The Israel Corp subsidiary, which has exclusive
permits in Israel to extract minerals from the Dead Sea, said
that the prolonged commodities downturn had reduced minerals
margins and that potash prices remain its main challenge this
year despite a modest recovery from trough levels.
Net income excluding one-off items was $114 million for the
three months to Dec. 31, against $180 million a year earlier and
a forecast of $73 million by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped 6 percent to $1.34 billion, beating a
forecast of $1.29 billion.
ICL said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 4.4 cents per
share, down from the third-quarter dividend of 5 cents.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by David Goodman)