JERUSALEM Dec 16 Israel Chemicals (ICL)
said on Tuesday it would invest $452 million in a stake
in Chinese phosphate and fertiliser firm Yunnan Yuntianhua
as well as in a new joint venture to operate a
phosphate facility in China.
ICL will pay $269 million in cash for a 15 percent stake in
Yunnan. In addition, ICL's China subsidiary and a unit of Yunnan
will establish a 50-50 joint venture that will own and operate
Yunnan's Haikou Mine Branch Co. ICL said it will invest $183
million in the venture.
Yunnan's parent company is a state-owned enterprise.
