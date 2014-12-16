(Adds details, company comments, share reaction)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM Dec 16 Israel Chemicals (ICL) will invest up to $500 million in a phosphate operation in China as part of a plan to expand abroad in the wake of a government plan to sharply raise taxes on mining firms.

ICL said on Tuesday it will pay $269 million in cash for a 15 percent stake in Chinese phosphate and fertiliser firm Yunnan Yuntianhua.

In addition, ICL's China subsidiary and a unit of Yunnan will establish a joint venture that will own and operate Yunnan's Haikou Mine Branch Co. ICL said it will invest $183 million in the venture, in which it will produce 2.5 million tonnes of phosphate rock annually for the next 30 years.

Yunnan's parent company is a state-owned enterprise.

ICL's New York-listed shares were down 0.8 percent at $7.06 in morning trade.

ICL said the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2016.

The company said the joint venture will initially add $500 million in annual sales, rising to $700 million a year after four or five years. It will also be accretive to earnings in the first full year of operation, ICL said.

ICL said having two phosphate mines would lead to great synergies but if the government does not extend its mining rights in Israel, operations in China would be able to partly compensate.

The firm's phosphate mine in Israel will be depleted in eight years unless Israel's government extends ICL's mining rights.

The second-largest Israeli company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, ICL is reducing costs due to the state's tax plan.

The plan, which still needs parliamentary approval, would levy a progressive tax of 25 percent after mining companies reach an annual return on investment of 14 percent, rising to 42 percent for a return above 20 percent.

ICL has already halted $750 million in investment in Israel and put another $1 billion under review. As it cuts back in Israel it is expanding abroad, saying last month it will invest $435 million to expand potash production in Spain.

($1 = 3.9153 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)