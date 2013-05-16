FRANKFURT, May 16 (IFR) - The chairman of the ICMA Covered
Bond Investor Council (CBIC), Claus Tofte Nielsen, is to step
down after four years of service, during which time covered
bonds become a funding lifeline for many of Europe's banks.
Nielsen intends to focus more on his "day job" at Norges
Bank Investment Management, where his role as head of position
management has expanded to see him focus more on global and
macroeconomic issues, rather than just covered bonds.
Speaking to IFR on the sidelines of the ICMA covered bond
investor conference in Frankfurt on Thursday, Nielsen said he
felt he had accomplished all he could have done during his
tenure.
"When we launched the CBIC in 2009, it looked like the
market would never recover. Issuers were in a dire situation but
now we have a new covered bond label and regularly see
peripheral banks funding though their sovereign which is a huge
turnaround," he said.
Nielsen is expected to be succeeded by Andreas Denger,
current vice-chairman of the CBIC, according to a source close
to the situation. Denger is also a senior portfolio manager and
covered bond analyst at MEAG Asset Management in Munich.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)