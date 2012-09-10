LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The order book on a long three-year
benchmark issue for Spanish government guaranteed Instituto de
Credito Oficial has only reached around EUR500m despite the deal
being ICO's first public bond market appearance since March.
The size of the book is in sharp contrast to the demand seen
for deals from Spanish banks such as BBVA and Santander. A
EUR2.5bn three-year trade for Santander that priced on Friday
last week attracted more than EUR5bn of orders, while a new
three-year issue for BBVA being marketed this morning has
attracted around EUR2bn of investor interest.
Books are set to close at 1145GMT and the deal will price at
65bp over the Spanish government curve, in line with guidance.
