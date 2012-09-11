(Corrects to make clear that ICO 2012 funding target is expected to be reduced and not increased in paragraph 19)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - Instituto de Credito Oficial's return to the public bond market after a six-month hiatus on Monday drew criticism rather than fanfare from market participants who placed the blame for a lacklustre order book predominantly on bad timing.

ICO's EUR600m 4.5% bond maturing in March 2016 - the smallest by far of its five benchmark deals this year - priced at a spread of 65bp over the interpolated Bono curve.

Although that was in line with initial price talk, equivalent to a spread of 389bp over mid-swaps, and broadly similar to where its deals have previously priced, demand from investors was overwhelmingly disappointing.

Unlike the EUR1.9bn order book for its previous deal in March - a EUR1.5bn 3.875% May 2016 bond - ICO's latest issue struggled to even reach a EUR500m issue size and only limped over the line at EUR600m after a large late order.

Previously ICO raised EUR4.75bn from three benchmark issues alone in January, and followed that with the EUR1.5bn 2016 bond in March.

"It's not terrible for the market, but EUR600m deal is hardly a resounding success," said one senior SSA banker not directly involved in the deal.

"Even when we've spoken to the issuer about tapping an issue, they have wanted to do something larger than that."

ICO, which is guaranteed by Spain and rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB, said it had aimed to capitalise on the strong rally in Spanish government bond yields in the wake of the European Central Bank's Outright Monetary Transactions bond buying programme announcement last week.

Spanish 10-year yields had tightened to 5.65% from 6.5% prior to the OMT announcement, but had edged back out to 5.85% by Tuesday. Despite that, ICO's bonds were bid a couple of basis points tighter versus government bonds and were flat on a mid-swaps basis, one of the leads said.

LEFT IN SHADE BY CORPS

The solid enough secondary performance failed to glean much in the way of positive comment from rival bankers.

"The timing was really strange because the rally that we've seen in Spanish government bonds is technically driven and doesn't really tell you anything about demand for ICO," said one.

Others said competing supply following a EUR6bn private placement by the Spanish Treasury on Monday, used to inject capital into the FROB bank rescue fund, may have soaked up demand.

However, corporate deals from Iberdrola and Gas Natural which each lured EUR4.5bn in orders proved that there is increased appetite for peripheral risk, while a dual-tranche deal from Italy's Snam attracted a hefty EUR12bn book.

Another banker away from the ICO deal, who made a distinction between the SSA and corporate sectors, suggested investors are still uncertain about how the ECB's programme will impact the spread differential between ICO and Spanish government bonds.

"There is clearly demand for Spanish risk, but this ICO trade may have come too soon after the ECB, and in my opinion, rests on the debate on whether 65bp is a big enough differential versus Spanish government bonds which benefit directly from the ECB's OMTs," he said.

CAUTIOUS TONE

One of the leads on the deal, who estimated the new issue premium at around 10-15bp, said that although the size of the deal was relatively small the quality of the order book - dominated by asset managers - was encouraging.

More than 70 investors participated. By region, the order book was split fairly evenly between Germany, Spain and the UK, accounting for 24%, 26% and 25% respectively. France took 10%, Switzerland 8% and others 7%.

By investor type, insurance and pension funds accounted for 22%, banks 16% and central banks 5%, although the lion's share was taken by asset managers at 57%.

ICO, which has been active in the private placement market, confirmed that it has now raised EUR14.1bn so far this year, but added its current EUR18-20bn funding target was expected to be reduced soon.

Bankers had mixed views on whether other Spanish public borrowers - including FROB and FADE - would now attempt to access the bond market, with some saying that the slow bookbuilding progress on ICO might make them more wary.

"International investors definitely want to dip their toes back into Spanish risk," said another one SSA banker.

"I don't see why FADE or FROB could not try to access the market if the liquidity is there, but there is less clarity about EU involvement with those issuers." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)