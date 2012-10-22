LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Spain may be enjoying a purple patch
in debt markets, but the positive tone did little to rekindle
investor interest in state-guaranteed Instituto de Credito
Oficial (ICO) on Monday.
The Spanish government agency, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, did not
fully place a EUR1bn five-year bond, despite offering a 65bp
pick up to the Spanish curve, and against the backdrop of a
strong rally in Spanish government bonds which saw 10-year
yields hit 5.25% on Friday, the lowest levels since March.
"ICO must adapt to the fact that from now on the can only
print what the market will allow," said one bank managing the
deal.
"There was some good international interest but the order
sizes are still relatively small," he added.
Bankers said 98 investors participated in the deal, and that
the leads - BBVA, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan - were left
with a "very small residual position".
In the lead up to pricing the notes were bid five cents back
from reoffer in the broker market indicating that there was
insufficient investor interest.
WINDING DOWN
ICO raised EUR4.75bn from three benchmark issues alone in
January. In March, it added to that total, gathering over
EUR1.75bn of orders for a EUR1.5bn four-year bond.
That deal however would prove to be its last for the next
six months.
When the issuer returned to public markets in September,
emboldened by the ECB's recently announced bond-buying programme
for struggling peripheral countries, it was met with a very
different response from investors.
ICO limped over the line, printing EUR600m for the May 2016
bond at mid-swaps plus 65bp. The outcome could have been worse
had it not been for one large late order that saved some face
for the issuer, said market sources.
At the time observers said the market had not fully decided
on the premia ICO would have to pay to Spain, given that the
sovereign would now benefit from the ECB firewall.
Its second underwhelming bond deal has confirmed for those
detractors that the cost of buying a credit without this
backstop will be far higher.
"There is demand for Spanish names, and there is definitely
a price that they could get a decent size done, they just have
to be prepared to pay for it," said one observing syndicate
official.
Fortunately for ICO, the issuer has very little left to
raise in the capital markets for the remainder of 2012, with its
latest deal meaning it has hit its revised target level of
EUR15bn-EUR16bn.
ICO was able to shave off EUR4-5bn off its funding target
last month when the Spanish government took on more of the
funding for its indebted regions.
That does not, however, rule out the possibility of the
agency pre-funding for 2013.
"They may not need that much now, but the funding for next
year will definitely be playing on the issuer's mind," said the
syndicate banker.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Alex Chambers)