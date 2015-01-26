Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
Jan 26 iCOM Vision Holding as :
* Tomas Prosek and Ondrej Svihalek sell their entire stakes in the company
* Both owned 12.4 percent stake each, currently don't hold any of iCOM Vision Holding's shares
* Svihalek, the chairman of the management board, sold 252,717 shares of the company for about 2,527 zlotys ($673) Source text for Eikon: and and Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7560 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen