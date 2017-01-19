KUALA LUMPUR Jan 19 Malaysian offshore drilling
services company UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd (UMW-OG) on
Thursday said it would buy offshore support vessel provider Icon
Offshore Berhad after agreeing to a share sale with
its major shareholder.
UMW-OG said it would first acquire government-linked private
equity firm Ekuiti Nasional Berhad's (Ekuinas) indirect stake of
42.3 percent in Icon for new UMW-OG shares.
It then plans to take over the remaining shares of Icon for
50 sen per share using either cash or new UMW-OG shares at 80
sen per share, the company said in a statement.
Separately, state-owned conglomerate UMW Holdings
- which owns a near 56 percent stake UMW-OG - said it would exit
the oil and gas business by distributing UMW-OG shares to
entitled shareholders.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; editing by Jason Neely)