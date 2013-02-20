Feb 20 Iconix Brand Group Inc, which licenses shoe and clothing brands to retailers and manufacturers, said it has acquired British denim label Lee Cooper for $72 million in cash.

The company, owner of brands such as Ed Hardy, Rocawear and Candie's, said it bought the Lee Cooper brand through its Luxembourg subsidiary -- Iconix Luxembourg Holdings Sarl.

Iconix bought the Buffalo David Bitton brand earlier this month to expand into higher-end brands.