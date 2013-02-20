BRIEF-Maya Gold & Silver reports resignation of CFO
* Maya Gold & Silver announces resignation of chief financial officer
Feb 20 Iconix Brand Group Inc, which licenses shoe and clothing brands to retailers and manufacturers, said it has acquired British denim label Lee Cooper for $72 million in cash.
The company, owner of brands such as Ed Hardy, Rocawear and Candie's, said it bought the Lee Cooper brand through its Luxembourg subsidiary -- Iconix Luxembourg Holdings Sarl.
Iconix bought the Buffalo David Bitton brand earlier this month to expand into higher-end brands.
* Maya Gold & Silver announces resignation of chief financial officer
OTTAWA, May 31 The Canadian government will give around C$850 million ($630 million) in aid to help the softwood lumber industry after the United States imposed duties on exports, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.