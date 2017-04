Reuters Market Eye - Shares of rating agencies surge after Moody's said in a statement it raised its stake in ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS) to 50.06 percent after an open offer.

Moody's acquisition has sparked hopes of foreign investor interest in other local rating agencies too, dealers say.

ICRA jumps 13.1 percent after earlier marking record high at 2,780 rupees, Credit Analysis and Research (CREI.NS) surges 3.7 percent, having earlier touched a record high at 1,102 rupees while Crisil Ltd (CRSL.NS) is up 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)