Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Grain Spirits Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 + 0.3 Assigned (SO) Anand Teknow Aids Engineering non FB Fac A4 250 Assigned India Ltd Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 1 Assigned Fac Asha Cotex ST Fund Based A4 6 Assigned Facility- optionally convertible debentureBD* *-sub-limit of cash credit facility Decent Dia-Jewels Pvt Ltd FB limits A4 1050 Downgraded From A4+ Deepak Industries Ltd BG A1 87.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd LOC A1 152.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd Forward cover A1 27.6 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd Standby line of credit A1 50 Reaffirmed Devtara Industries FBL A4+ 160 Assigned Dlf Ltd CP/ST Debt programme A1 30000 Withdrawn Ferro Concrete Construction NFBL-Bk A3+ 150 Upgraded from (I) Pvt Ltd LBBB- (enhanced from Rs 12.50 crores) Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd ST FBL- CCBD* A4 10 Assigned * Sublimit of Cash Credit Facilities. Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd ST FBL A3 650.5 Revised from A2 Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd ST NFBL A3 10650 Revised from A2 Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 110 Assigned Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL-Existing A4 2.5 Assigned Lalsons Jewellers Ltd ST FBL* A4+ 223 Reaffirmed *Includes cash credit limit of Rs. 1.5 crore which is rated on long term scale at BB+ Lalsons Jewellers Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 520 Reaffirmed Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd ST non-FBL A2 1350 Suspended Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Bk Limits * A1+ 40730 Assigned * - includes Rs. 1645 cr of interchangeable limits, between long term and short term, subject to total rated bank loans not exceeding Rs. 6000 cr Muthoot Finance Ltd CP Programme/ ST NCD A1+ 2000 Assigned Redington (India) Ltd FB Fac - ST A1+ 6510 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Sabreemalai Designs Pvt Ltd NFBL - Existing A4 1 Assigned Sabreemalai Designs Pvt Ltd NFBL - Proposed A4 1 Assigned Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd ST FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries ST FBL - Demand Loan A4 30 Assigned Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries ST FBL- Book Debts* A4 8 Assigned *Sublimit of Cash Credit Facilities LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Grain Spirits Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB + 890.4 Suspended (SO) A B Grain Spirits Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 240 Suspended Aditya Birla Minacs Worldwide PTC AA + 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Anand Teknow Aids Engineering TL LBB- 166 Suspended India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering CC capital Fac LBB- 250 Suspended India Ltd Angadpal Industries Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB 81.6 Assigned Asha Cotex LT Fund Based BB- 80 Assigned Facility- CC Chd Armaan Realtech Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 220 Assigned Chd Armaan Realtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits BBB- 65 Assigned Decent Dia-Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB-/ 650 Assigned A4 Deepak Industries Ltd CC A 450 Reaffirmed Deepak Industries Ltd TL A 195 Reaffirmed Devtara Industries TL BB+ 10 Assigned Devtara Industries FBL BB+ 30 Assigned Ferro Concrete Construction FBL- CC BBB 80 Upgraded from (I) Pvt Ltd LBBB- Ferro Concrete Construction FBL- Standby Line of BBB 20 Upgraded from (I) Pvt Ltd LBBB- Ferro Concrete Construction FBL-TL BBB 5.1 Upgraded from (I) Pvt Ltd LBBB- Ferro Concrete Construction FBL- Unallocated BBB 4.9 Upgraded from (I) Pvt Ltd LBBB- Gokul Cotton Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B+ 60 Assigned Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 2800 Revised from LBBB Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 1409.5 Revised from LBBB Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd TL LBB- 39.8 Suspended Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd CC capital Fac LBB- 110 Suspended Hotel Excelsior Ltd TL A- 339.4 Reaffirmed Hotel Excelsior Ltd FBL A- 50 Reaffirmed Hotel Excelsior Ltd Non-FBL A- 50 Reaffirmed India Infoline Investment NCD AA- 2000 Assigned Services Ltd India Infoline Investment LT Bk lines AA- 13250 Assigned Services Ltd India Infoline Investment Sub. Debt Programme AA- 5000 Assigned Services Ltd India Infoline Investment LT Debt programme AA- 7500 Assigned Services Ltd India Infoline Investment LT Debt Programme AA- 200 Assigned Services Ltd Jakraya Sugar Ltd TL D 469.2 Downgraded from LBB Jakraya Sugar Ltd FBL D 180.8 Downgraded from LBB Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd Non-FBL-Proposed BBB- 1 Assigned Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd FB limits- Existing BB- 121.2 Assigned Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd FB limits- Proposed BB- 50 Assigned Madura Garments Lifestyle Series A1 PTC AA + 3000 Reaffirmed Retail Co. Ltd (SO) Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd LT loan limit LBBB+ 223 Suspended Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd FB limit LBBB+ 500 Suspended Mcx - Sx Clearing Corporation cash margin / deposit AAA - Reaffirmed Ltd placed by Bks as (SO) Clearing Members with MCX - SX Clearing Corporation Ltd Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 6000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 10000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 2000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA- 1000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd LT Bk Limits* AA- 35720 Assigned * - includes Rs. 1645 cr of interchangeable limits, between long term and short term, subject to total rated bank loans not exceeding Rs. 6000 cr Redington (India) Ltd FB Fac - LT AA- 7274 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd FB Fac (proposed) - LT AA- 2266 Reaffirmed Roots Corporation Ltd LT Loans BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Sabreemalai Designs Pvt Ltd FBL - Existing BB 82.8 Assigned Sabreemalai Designs Pvt Ltd FB Limits - Proposed BB 282.5 Assigned Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd TL BB- 222.8 Revised from LBB Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd CC Fac BB- 112.5 Revised from LBB Tangling Mini Hydel Power FB Limits - TL C 194 Assigned Project Tangling Mini Hydel Power FB Limits - C 6 Assigned Project Unallocated V.Anantharaju & Sons Bk Fac BBB- 405 Suspended Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries LT FBL - CC B+ 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)