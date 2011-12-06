Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloka Exports ST, non-fund based A3 106 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Getz Pharma Research Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 10 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL A3 21060 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd CP/ST Debt A3 1000 Assigned Ig Petrochemicals Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 600 Suspended Infrastructure Development PTC Series A1 A4 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd (SO) Madurai Power Corporation Pvt Non-FBL A2+ 600 Downgraded Ltd From A1 Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 214.6 Assigned Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub-limits) A4 50 Assigned Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Assigned Sogo Computers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 50 Revised From A4 Sri Harini Textiles Ltd FB Fac (sub-limits) A1 30 Reaffirmed (SO) Tara Health Foods Ltd NFBL A4 100 Suspended Transpek Industry Ltd Non-FBL A4 200 Downgaded From A3 Tristar Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 74 Suspended Universal Import Export FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Vhcl Industries Ltd NFBL - LC ICRA]A4+ 380 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloka Exports LT loans & working LBBB- 104.5 Suspended capital Fac Bcc Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 250 Upgraded From BB+ Flicker Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Getz Pharma Research Pvt Ltd LT loans LBB 51.5 Suspended Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL BBB- 24210 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FBL BBB- 6000 Assigned Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating Ir - Assigned BBB- Hills Cement Co. Ltd TL D 934 Assigned Hills Cement Co. Ltd FBL - CC D 300 Assigned Hills Cement Co. Ltd FBL - Standby Line of D 34.5 Assigned Credit Hills Cement Co. Ltd Non-FBL D 30 Assigned Ig Petrochemicals Ltd LT loans and working BBB- 365 Suspended capital Fac Jop Hotels Ltd TL BB+ 440 Assigned Madurai Power Corporation Pvt FBL A- 1000 Downgraded Ltd from LA Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 15.1 Assigned Sai Swarnamandir Jewellers Pvt FB Fac BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd TL B 157.1 Assigned Saurashtra Containers Pvt Ltd CC B 20 Assigned Sogo Computers Pvt Ltd Fund Based C 180 Revised From BB Sri Harini Textiles Ltd TL Fac A- 229.7 Reaffirmed (SO) Sri Harini Textiles Ltd FB Fac A- 90 Reaffirmed (SO) Sri Harini Textiles Ltd Non-FB Fac A- 10 Reaffirmed (SO) Starwood Contracts Pvt Ltd FB Limit BB+ 200 Assigned Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD AA 500 Withdrawn Finance Ltd Super Spinning Mills Ltd TL B+ 496.7 Revised From LBB+ Super Spinning Mills Ltd FB limits B+ 1103.5 Revised From LBB+ Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 126.7 Assigned Tara Health Foods Ltd fund based limits BB 240.5 Suspended Tara Health Foods Ltd fund based limits BB 550 Suspended Transpek Industry Ltd FBL BB 250 Downgraded From BBB- Tristar Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 125 Suspended Vhcl Industries Ltd FBL - TL ICRA]BB+ 76 Assigned Vhcl Industries Ltd FBL - CC ICRA]BB+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)