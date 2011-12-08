Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Steel Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL (LOC) A3 5 Assigned (SO) Adf Foods Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1 367.3 Suspended Al-Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 650 Assigned Al-Gyas Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Assigned Daawat Foods Ltd LC/BG Limits A3 50 Reaffirmed Guardian Castings Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 37.5 Retained Guardian Steels Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 20.6 Reatained Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Fund based working A1 2670 Reaffirmed Ltd capital limits Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 630 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital limits Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 1950 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital limits* *: 100% Interchangeable with a part of the fund based facilities Jaigad Port Infrastructure Pvt LOC* A2+ 1000 Assigned Ltd (SO) *sublimit of term loan facility Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+ 1500 Assigned (SO) *sublimit of term loan facility Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 50 Assigned (SO) Lt Foods Ltd LC/BG Limits A3 720 Reaffirmed Madan Trading Company Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working A4 150 Assigned Capital Limits Mayuresh Protenz Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 4.6 Suspended Patton International Ltd FBL* A1 450 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable Patton International Ltd Non-FBL (BG)# A1 15 Reaffirmed #interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10 crore Patton International Ltd Non - FBL (LOC)# A1 250 Reaffirmed #interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10 crore Precot Meridian Ltd FBL A3+ 1020 Reaffirmed Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd Packing Credit A4+ 178.6 Reaffirmed Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd Export Packing Credi A4+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd Bill Discounting A4+ 54.7 Reaffirmed R Mahendra & Company ST FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt Non-FBL* A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd * The Non-Fund Based Limit is a sub-limit of the Rs. 47.5 crore Term Loans mentioned above Stag International LC/BG A3 15 Assigned Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 160 Assigned Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd ST Non- Fund Based A4 15 Reaffirmed Uniroyal Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 5 Assigned Vinergy International Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A2 100 Suspended Vinergy International Pvt Ltd shortterm, NFBL A2 550 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Textiles And Knitwears Ltd FB Fac BB+ 60 Assigned Acrysil Steel Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 30 Assigned (SO) Acrysil Steel Pvt Ltd TL I BBB- 26.5 Assigned (SO) Acrysil Steel Pvt Ltd TL II BBB- 22.5 Assigned (SO) Adf Foods Ltd LT FB Fac A- 60.7 Suspended Daawat Foods Ltd TL BBB- 375 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Working Capital BBB- 1641.7 Reaffirmed Gangar Opticians Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac LBB- 147 Suspended Guardian Castings Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk limits BB+ 40 Retained Guardian Castings Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk limits BB+ 60 Retained (Proposed) Guardian Castings Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 100 Retained Guardian Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk limits BBB- 100 Reatained Guardian Steels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 52.5 Withdrawn Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys TL A 6170# Reaffirmed Ltd #: ICRA has rated a part of the facilities only Island Star Mall Developers LT -FBL BB 3000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jaigad Port Infrastructure Pvt LT Fund Based - TL A-(SO) 1750 Assigned Ltd Lavgan Dockyard Pvt Ltd LT, FB TL A-(SO) 2440 Assigned Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd FBL A- 350 Assigned (SO) Lt Foods Ltd TL BBB- 1380 Reaffirmed Lt Foods Ltd Working Capital Limi BBB- 5674.2 Reaffirmed Lt Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB- 306.8 Reaffirmed Mayuresh Protenz Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac LBB- 123 Suspended Patton International Ltd FBL (CC*) A 450 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable Precot Meridian Ltd TL BBB 1223.1 Reaffirmed Precot Meridian Ltd FBL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd CC Fac BB+ 66.1 Reaffirmed Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd TL BB+ 88.3 Reaffirmed Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd Overdraft BB+ 25.2 Reaffirmed Punjab Bevel Gears Ltd Unallocated BB+/ 9.3 Reaffirmed A4+ Rfcl Ltd Fund Based & Non-FB ICRA]BBB+/ 300 Reaffirmed Fac A2+ Rishabh Construction Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 98.6 Assigned Rishabh Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL, LTFac B+ 600 Assigned Sanskar Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 46.5 Assigned Sanskar Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 46.5 Assigned Sanskar Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-Stand By Line of B+ 5 Assigned Credit Sanskar Synthetics Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 5 Assigned Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt TL BB- 475 Reaffirmed Ltd Siva Projects Engineering & Bk Fac A- 1100 Withdrawn Enterprises Ltd (SO)/ A2+ Stag International Working Capital Limi BBB- 105 Assigned Stag International TL BBB- 3.5 Assigned Stag International Unallocated BBB- 56.5 Assigned Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 35 Assigned Tajpuriya Woodworks Pvt Ltd LT Fund based B+ 85 Reaffirmed Tulip Apparels Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 80.5 Suspended Uniroyal Industries Ltd FB Fac - TL BB+ 62.5 Assigned Uniroyal Industries Ltd FB Fac - CC BB+ 37.5 Assigned Vinayak Education Society TL B+ 100 Assigned Vinayak Education Society FBL B+ 30 Assigned Vinergy International Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 900 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.