Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alp Overseas Ltd Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft A4 40 Revised from D Anoj Kumar Agarwala ST FBL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Anoj Kumar Agarwala ST NFBL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed (Previously Rs. 8.00 Crore) Apcotex Industries Ltd ST non-FB Fac A2+ 50 Assigned Associate High Pressure ST, fund based and D 200 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd non fund based WC limits Bhuwania Associates Pvt Ltd Non FBL (LOC) A4 11 Assigned Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd Construction Grading CR2 Withdrawn Dewan Housing Finance ST Debt / CP Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Export-Import Bank Of India ST Debt programme A1+ Reaffirmed G R Thanga Maligai Non FB Limits A1 700 Upgraded From A2+ (enhanced from Rs 40.0 crore) G R Thanga Maligai & Sons Non FB Limits A1 1150 Upgraded From A2+ G R Thanga Maligai Firm Non FB Limits A1 1300 Upgraded From A2+ (enhanced from Rs 120.0 crore) G R Thanga Maligai Jewellers Non FB Limits A1 1700 Upgraded From Pvt Ltd A2+ (enhanced from Rs 90.0 crore) Madras Cements Ltd FB Fac A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Madras Cements Ltd FB Fac (sub-limits) A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Madras Cements Ltd FB Fac A1+ 2800** Reaffirmed ** These short-term facilities form part of the Rs.430.00 crore long-term fund based facilities (mentioned above). Total fund based facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.485.00 crore Madras Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Madras Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 300 Reaffirmed (sub-limits) Madras Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 650*** Reaffirmed *** These short-term facilities form part of the Rs.65.00 crore long-term non-fund based facilities (mentioned above). Total non-fund based facilities rated by ICRA is Rs.115.00 crore. Madras Cements Ltd CP / ST debt programme A1+ 3920 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd CC Fac A3+ 63.9 Assigned Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd ST fund based and non A3+ 10.5 Assigned FB Fac Manav Gems ST FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Mira Exim Ltd FBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Mira Exim Ltd NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Palla Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub-limit) A4 200 Reaffirmed Pnp Polymers Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 125 Assigned Pnp Polytex Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 120 Assigned Salasar Stainless Ltd ILC/FLC (Sub limit of A4 50 Assigned CC) Salasar Stainless Ltd ILG/FLG(Sub Limit of A4 50 Assigned CC) Shemaroo Entertainment Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4+ 30.2 Suspended Sutures India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1 60 Assigned Sutures India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 50 Assigned Transport Corporation Of India CP/STD A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export-Import Bank Of India Fixed Deposits MAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alp Overseas Ltd Pvt Ltd TL B- 69 Revised from D Alp Overseas Ltd Pvt Ltd FBL B- 110 Revised from D Alp Overseas Ltd Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B- / 12.5 Revised from A4 D / D Anoj Kumar Agarwala LT FBL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed (Previously Rs. 6.00 Crore) Apcotex Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 140 Suspended Associate High Pressure TL D 630 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Bhuwania Associates Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 195.2 Assigned Bhuwania Associates Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 128 Assigned Bimaldeep Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 174.5 Assigned Bimaldeep Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 240 Assigned Bimaldeep Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC and BG D 132.7 Assigned Delhi Gurgaon Super TL LBBB(So) 16000 Suspended Connectivity Ltd Export-Import Bank Of India LT bonds AAA Reaffirmed G Corp Homes Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 350 Assigned G R Thanga Maligai TL A- 68 Upgraded From LBBB+ G R Thanga Maligai FB Limits A- 100 Upgraded From LBBB+ G R Thanga Maligai & Sons TL A- 161 Upgraded From LBBB+ G R Thanga Maligai & Sons FB Limits A- 150 Upgraded From LBBB+ G R Thanga Maligai Firm TL A- 304 Upgraded From LBBB+ G R Thanga Maligai Firm FB Limits A- 100 Upgraded From LBBB+ G R Thanga Maligai Jewellers TL A- 431 Upgraded From Pvt Ltd LBBB+ (enhanced from Rs 28.6 crore) G R Thanga Maligai Jewellers FB Limits A- 200 Upgraded From Pvt Ltd LBBB+ (enhanced from Rs 10.0 crore) Indhumathi Refineries Pvt Ltd LT, TL D^ 110 Downgraded from B+ Indhumathi Refineries Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based D^ 150 Downgraded from B+ Indhumathi Refineries Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund based D^ 700 Downgraded From A4+ ^ Rating Suspended Madras Cements Ltd TL Fac A+ 15777.3 Reaffirmed Madras Cements Ltd FB Fac A+ 4300 Reaffirmed Madras Cements Ltd FB Fac (sub-limits) A+ 550 Reaffirmed Madras Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac A+ 650 Reaffirmed Madras Cements Ltd Non-FB Fac A+ 100 Reaffirmed (sub-limits) Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd TL BBB 123.1 Suspended Mira Exim Ltd NFBL BB 5 Reaffirmed Palla Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 150 Reaffirmed Pnp Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 72.5 Suspended Pnp Polytex Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 40 Suspended Poddar Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 200 Reaffirmed Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd TL B 280 Assigned Salasar Stainless Ltd CC BB- 100 Assigned Salasar Stainless Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned Shemaroo Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 500 Suspended Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB- 4.6 Assigned Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 59.5 Assigned Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied) BB- 35.9 Assigned Sutures India Pvt Ltd TL A 170 Upgraded From A- Sutures India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A 20 Upgraded From A- Vipul Ltd LT Debt BB- 1000 Revised from B+ Vipul Ltd FB Fac BB- 500 Revised from B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)