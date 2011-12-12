Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anu Cashews ST FB Fac A4+ 125 Assigned Anu Cashews ST non FB Fac A4+ 50 Assigned Bharat Ship Breakers ST NFBL A4 276 Suspended Corporation Dee Tee Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac A3 10 Reaffirmed Franklin Templeton Asset Templeton India A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management India Pvt Ltd Treasury Management Account Franklin Templeton Asset Templeton India Ultra A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management India Pvt Ltd Short Bond Fund Godrej Properties Ltd ST loans A1+ 6350 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1(SO) - Withdrawn Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A2(SO) - Withdrawn Gujarat Cotfib non fund based A4 33 Assigned facility Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 54 Assigned Fac Jupitar Spun Pipes & Casting non fund based Bk A3 7.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd; facility Kifs Securities Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A2+ 1680 Reaffirmed lines Kifs Securities Ltd fund based ST Bk lines A2+ 920 Reaffirmed Non Fund Based Bank Facilities non fund based Bk Fac A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Oil India Ltd ST, non-FBL A1+ 15020.3 Reaffirmed Oil India Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Russaka Ply India Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 82.5 Assigned The Madras Medical Mission ST loan Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed The Madras Medical Mission non fund based Bk Fac A4 133.5 Reaffirmed Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd Non Fund based Bk Fac A2 150 Reaffirmed Vijay Ship Breaking Corporation ST non FB Fac A4 219.8 Suspended Walplast Products Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac D 4000 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aruna Paper Board Mills Pvt Ltd LT rating FBL D 110 Assigned Bharat Ship Breakers CC facility BB 30 Suspended Corporation Bhavya Cements Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 2060 Reaffirmed Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd TL D 51 Assigned Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd fund based working D 232.5 Assigned capital limits Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd non-fund based D 127.6 Assigned working capital limits City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 95 Suspended Dee Tee Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 91.5 Reaffirmed Dudi & Company fund based and B+ 97.5 Assigned non-fund based Bk Fac Global Cultural & Education FB Fac BB- 130 Suspended Foundation Godrej Properties Ltd FB Fac A+ 6400 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd non-FB Fac A+ 860 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd proposed Bk Fac A+ 3390 Assigned Gujarat Cotfib TL B 33.7 Assigned Gujarat Cotfib CC facility B 70 Assigned Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd term fund based Bk Fac BB 77.5 Assigned Jupitar Ispat Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 660 Reaffirmed Jupitar Spun Pipes & Casting TL facility BBB- 549.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd; Jupitar Spun Pipes & Casting CC facility BBB- 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd; Non Fund Based Bank Facilities TL Fac BB+ 34 Reaffirmed Non Fund Based Bank Facilities fund based Bk Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Oil India Ltd LT, FB limits AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Oil India Ltd LT debt programme AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Perfect Retreads Pvt Ltd LT rating BB+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 12.0 crore) Ramya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 162.9 Revised from BB Russaka Ply India Ltd LT FB Fac BB 37.8 Assigned Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd TL BB 39.8 Assigned Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 55 Assigned Srinagar Banihal Expressway Ltd FB Fac BBB- 14400 Assigned The Madras Medical Mission TL Fac BB- 307.1 Reaffirmed The Madras Medical Mission fund based Bk Fac BB- 30 Reaffirmed Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 450 Assigned Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd unallocated limits BBB 30.8 Assigned Vijay Ship Breaking Corporation CC facility BB 25 Suspended Walplast Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 62.4 Reaffirmed Winwind Power Energy Pvt Ltd TL and FB Fac D 5575 Revised from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.