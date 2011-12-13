Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering non FB Fac A4 250 notice of
India Ltd withdrawal
Flawless Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 70 Suspended
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt ST non FBL A4 40 Assigned
Ltd
Garg Furnace Ltd ST, NFBL A4+ 85 Suspended
Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd non FB Fac A4 113 Assigned
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd Bills Discounting A2 158.5 Reaffirmed
Iic Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A2 100 Reaffirmed
Working Capital Limits
J C Biotech Pvt Ltd LC A4 5 Assigned
Jai Raj Ispat Ltd Non fund based A3 160 Reaffirmed
facility
(enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore)
Jaypee Ventures Pvt Ltd Consultant Grade CT1 Reaffirmed
Jr Fibreglass Industries Pvt Non-FBL A4 71 Assigned
Ltd
Karvy Financial Services Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs. 50 crore)
Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt Programme for A1+ 5000 Withdrawn
IPO Funding
M S Khurana Engineering Ltd non- FBL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Mastercraft Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 12 Assigned
Milkfood Ltd Non-fund based A4 15 Revised from
A4+
Oriental Hotels Ltd FB Fac A1+ 372 Assigned
Oriental Hotels Ltd non FB Fac A1+ 45 Assigned
Oriental Hotels Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned
Panache Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 120 Suspended
Panache Exports Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based LOC A4 50 Suspended
Fac
Premier Enterprises ST - FB Fac A4+ 200 Assigned
Premier Enterprises ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Assigned
(sublimit)
R Mahendra & Company ST FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 80 Assigned
Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd FB Fac (Sub-limit) A4 25 Assigned
Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (Sub-limit) A4 70 Assigned
Sri Bhargavi Agro Tech NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Sunstar Overseas Ltd Working Capital Fac A4+ 5610 Revised from
A3
Sunstar Overseas Ltd Unallocated A4+ 6 Revised from
A3
Sushila International ST, FBL D 110 Assigned
Sushila International ST, non-FBL D 35 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd CP A1+ 26250 Assigned
Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd non FB Fac A3 90 notice of
withdrawal
Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Milkfood Ltd fixed deposit MB+ 50 Reaffirmed
programme
Oriental Hotels Ltd fixed deposit MAA- 0.3 Assigned
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering TL LBB- 166 notice of
India Ltd withdrawal
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering CC facility LBB- 250 notice of
India Ltd withdrawal
Chandra Electronic Appliances FBL BB- 63 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt TL BB- 20 Assigned
Ltd
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt LT FBL BB- 145 Assigned
Ltd
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Proposed limits* BB-/ 75 Assigned
Ltd A4
*rated on both, long term and short term scale
Garg Furnace Ltd FBL BB+ 130 Suspended
Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd TL LBB- 39.8 Assigned
Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd CC facility LBB- 110 Assigned
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd TL BBB 185.8 Reaffirmed
Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd FBL BBB 449 Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD AAA Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd Bk Fac AAA/ Reaffirmed
A1+
Hero Motocorp Ltd issuer rating IrAAA Reaffirmed
Iic Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Capital Limits
Iic Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL BBB+ 30.8 Reaffirmed
J C Biotech Pvt Ltd FBL B 279 Assigned
J C Biotech Pvt Ltd BG B 11 Assigned
Jai Raj Ispat Ltd TL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 31.50 crore)
Jai Raj Ispat Ltd Fund based facility- BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
CC
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Jai Raj Ispat Ltd TL LBBB- 9 Withdrawn
Jr Fibreglass Industries Pvt FBL BB- 74 Assigned
Ltd
Karvy Stock Broking Ltd LT Bk Lines A+ 2500 Assigned
M S Khurana Engineering Ltd FBL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
M S Khurana Engineering Ltd non-FBL BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Mastercraft Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 63.8 Assigned
Mastercraft Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 32.5 Assigned
Milkfood Ltd TL BB 188.2 Revised from
LBB+
Milkfood Ltd FBL BB 350 Revised from
LBB+
Milkfood Ltd Unallocated limits BB 192.2 Revised from
LBB+
Netalkar Power Transmission Bk Fac B 149.5 Withdrawn
Oriental Hotels Ltd NCD AA- 1000 Assigned
Oriental Hotels Ltd TL Fac AA- 1700 Assigned
Panache Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB CC Fac LBB 15 Suspended
Phoenix International Ltd LT FBL B+ 630 Assigned
Rachana Seeds Industries LT loans & working LBB- /A4 198.6 Suspended
capital Fac
Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 217.3 Assigned
Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB- 12.6 Assigned
Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 150 Assigned
Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (Sub-limit) BB- 150 Assigned
Sri Bhargavi Agro Tech FBL B 200 Assigned
Sunstar Overseas Ltd CC BB+ 300 Revised from
BBB-
Sunstar Overseas Ltd TL BB+ 584 Revised from
BBB-
Sushila International Long-TL D 66.8 Assigned
Sushila International LT, FBL D 10 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 106500 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 3000 Withdrawn
Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL LBBB- 296 notice of
withdrawal
Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC facility LBBB- 314 notice of
withdrawal
Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
