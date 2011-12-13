Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering non FB Fac A4 250 notice of India Ltd withdrawal Flawless Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 70 Suspended Gala Precision Engineering Pvt ST non FBL A4 40 Assigned Ltd Garg Furnace Ltd ST, NFBL A4+ 85 Suspended Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd non FB Fac A4 113 Assigned Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd Bills Discounting A2 158.5 Reaffirmed Iic Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A2 100 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits J C Biotech Pvt Ltd LC A4 5 Assigned Jai Raj Ispat Ltd Non fund based A3 160 Reaffirmed facility (enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore) Jaypee Ventures Pvt Ltd Consultant Grade CT1 Reaffirmed Jr Fibreglass Industries Pvt Non-FBL A4 71 Assigned Ltd Karvy Financial Services Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (SO) Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 50 crore) Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt Programme for A1+ 5000 Withdrawn IPO Funding M S Khurana Engineering Ltd non- FBL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Mastercraft Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 12 Assigned Milkfood Ltd Non-fund based A4 15 Revised from A4+ Oriental Hotels Ltd FB Fac A1+ 372 Assigned Oriental Hotels Ltd non FB Fac A1+ 45 Assigned Oriental Hotels Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned Panache Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 120 Suspended Panache Exports Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based LOC A4 50 Suspended Fac Premier Enterprises ST - FB Fac A4+ 200 Assigned Premier Enterprises ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Assigned (sublimit) R Mahendra & Company ST FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd FB Fac (Sub-limit) A4 25 Assigned Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (Sub-limit) A4 70 Assigned Sri Bhargavi Agro Tech NFBL A4 10 Assigned Sunstar Overseas Ltd Working Capital Fac A4+ 5610 Revised from A3 Sunstar Overseas Ltd Unallocated A4+ 6 Revised from A3 Sushila International ST, FBL D 110 Assigned Sushila International ST, non-FBL D 35 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd CP A1+ 26250 Assigned Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd non FB Fac A3 90 notice of withdrawal Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Milkfood Ltd fixed deposit MB+ 50 Reaffirmed programme Oriental Hotels Ltd fixed deposit MAA- 0.3 Assigned programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering TL LBB- 166 notice of India Ltd withdrawal Anand Teknow Aids Engineering CC facility LBB- 250 notice of India Ltd withdrawal Chandra Electronic Appliances FBL BB- 63 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gala Precision Engineering Pvt TL BB- 20 Assigned Ltd Gala Precision Engineering Pvt LT FBL BB- 145 Assigned Ltd Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Proposed limits* BB-/ 75 Assigned Ltd A4 *rated on both, long term and short term scale Garg Furnace Ltd FBL BB+ 130 Suspended Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd TL LBB- 39.8 Assigned Greatweld Steel Grating Ltd CC facility LBB- 110 Assigned Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd TL BBB 185.8 Reaffirmed Gtn Engineering (India) Ltd FBL BBB 449 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD AAA Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Bk Fac AAA/ Reaffirmed A1+ Hero Motocorp Ltd issuer rating IrAAA Reaffirmed Iic Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Iic Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL BBB+ 30.8 Reaffirmed J C Biotech Pvt Ltd FBL B 279 Assigned J C Biotech Pvt Ltd BG B 11 Assigned Jai Raj Ispat Ltd TL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 31.50 crore) Jai Raj Ispat Ltd Fund based facility- BBB- 250 Reaffirmed CC (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Jai Raj Ispat Ltd TL LBBB- 9 Withdrawn Jr Fibreglass Industries Pvt FBL BB- 74 Assigned Ltd Karvy Stock Broking Ltd LT Bk Lines A+ 2500 Assigned M S Khurana Engineering Ltd FBL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed M S Khurana Engineering Ltd non-FBL BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Mastercraft Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 63.8 Assigned Mastercraft Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 32.5 Assigned Milkfood Ltd TL BB 188.2 Revised from LBB+ Milkfood Ltd FBL BB 350 Revised from LBB+ Milkfood Ltd Unallocated limits BB 192.2 Revised from LBB+ Netalkar Power Transmission Bk Fac B 149.5 Withdrawn Oriental Hotels Ltd NCD AA- 1000 Assigned Oriental Hotels Ltd TL Fac AA- 1700 Assigned Panache Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB CC Fac LBB 15 Suspended Phoenix International Ltd LT FBL B+ 630 Assigned Rachana Seeds Industries LT loans & working LBB- /A4 198.6 Suspended capital Fac Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 217.3 Assigned Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB- 12.6 Assigned Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 150 Assigned Sargam Diecastings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (Sub-limit) BB- 150 Assigned Sri Bhargavi Agro Tech FBL B 200 Assigned Sunstar Overseas Ltd CC BB+ 300 Revised from BBB- Sunstar Overseas Ltd TL BB+ 584 Revised from BBB- Sushila International Long-TL D 66.8 Assigned Sushila International LT, FBL D 10 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 106500 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 3000 Withdrawn Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL LBBB- 296 notice of withdrawal Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC facility LBBB- 314 notice of withdrawal Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Vardhman Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)