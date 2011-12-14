Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ags Transact Technologies Ltd ST fund based or NFBL A1 3250 Reaffirmed # # Sub-limit of Rs 325 crore long term fund based and non-fund based limits Ags Transact Technologies Ltd CP A1 1000 Reaffirmed Ars Metals Ltd NFBL A4 630 Assigned Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd Bk lines (ST Fund A3 10 Assigned Based)# #sublimit within cash credit limits Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd Bk Lines (Non Fund A3 55 Assigned Based) Dagger Master Tool Industries non- FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Dagger Master Tool Industries non- FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Dagger Master Tool Industries FBL A4 7 Reaffirmed Ltd Edelweiss ST Bond Fund A1+ mfs Withdrawn Gng Trading Co. Privet Ltd non-fund based LOC A4 550 Suspended and Bk Guarantee Maa Shakambari Steel Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 92 Suspended Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Fac A3 273 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Bill Fac A3 342 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd BG Fac A3 70 Reaffirmed Needle Industries (India) Pvt ST - Non FB Fac A3 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Needle Industries (India) Pvt ST - FB Fac A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Nsl Sugars Ltd non-FBL A3 800 Revised From A3+ Nsl Sugars Ltd ST loan A3 1550 Revised From A3+ Oasis Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL A4 9.2 Assigned Poweronicks Ltd Proposed ST loan A4 90 Assigned R K Metal And Plastic Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 2.5 Suspended Spank Hotels Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 30 Assigned Union Enterprises ( Sachdev Letter of Guarantee A4 20 Assigned Steel Works Pvt Ltd) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adilabad Expressway Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 3500 Reaffirmed Ags Transact Technologies Ltd LT FBL A- 2400 Reaffirmed Ags Transact Technologies Ltd LT non-FBL* A- 2400 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Rs 240.00 crore long term fund based limits Ags Transact Technologies Ltd LT non-FBL A- 850 Reaffirmed Ags Transact Technologies Ltd LT FBL^ A- 475 Reaffirmed ^ Sub-limit of Rs 85.00 crore long term non-fund based limits Ags Transact Technologies Ltd TL (Existing) A- 172.5 Reaffirmed Ags Transact Technologies Ltd LT fund based A- 1077.5 Reaffirmed proposed limits Ars Metals Ltd FBL-CC BB 187 Assigned Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd Bk lines (TL) BBB- 109.5 Assigned Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt Ltd Bk lines (Cash-Credit) BBB- 100 Assigned Dagger Master Tool Industries TL limit BB 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Dagger Master Tool Industries FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Gng Trading Co. Privet Ltd LT fund based C 200 Suspended Bk limits Kailash Oil Cake Industries FBL - CC BB- 90 Assigned Kimaya Fashions Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 100 Revised From LBB+ Krr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based facility BBB- 350 Assigned Rating History Krr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 490 Assigned Maa Shakambari Steel Ltd LT loans LBB+ 4.7 Suspended Maa Shakambari Steel Ltd FB Fac LBB+ 153.3 Suspended Mahavir Foundation For LT fund based Bk B+ 270 Assigned Educational Research And limits- TL Development Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 19 Reaffirmed Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 115.5 Reaffirmed Media Content And Bk Fac BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Communications Services (India) Pvt Ltd Needle Industries (India) Pvt LT - FB Fac BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Nsl Sugars Ltd TL BBB- 4885.1 Revised From BBB Nsl Sugars Ltd CC limits BBB- 1639.9 Revised From BBB Oasis Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Assigned Oasis Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB 40 Assigned Oasis Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac BB 50.8 Assigned Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd TL D 3335.7 Revised From BB Poweronicks Ltd FBL B+ 25 Assigned R K Metal And Plastic Pvt Ltd FBL BB 55 Suspended Spank Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 850 Assigned Src Company Fund based B+ 25 Assigned Src Company Non-fund based B+ 50 Assigned Src Company Proposed limits B+ 125 Assigned Union Enterprises ( Sachdev CC B+ 114 Assigned Steel Works Pvt Ltd) Union Enterprises ( Sachdev TL B+ 94.9 Assigned Steel Works Pvt Ltd) Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd FBL BB- 90 Revised From B+ Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd TL BB- 44.9 Revised From B+ Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd NFBL BB- 2.5 Revised From B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.