Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 0.3 Assigned Working Capital Limits Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - WCDL A3 50* Assigned * ST fund based limits is a sublimit of LT fund based limit. Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - Buyer's A3 50** Assigned ** ST fund based limits is a sublimit of ST non-fund based LC limit. Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A3 50 Assigned Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A3 45# Assigned and Counter #ST non-fund based BG limits are sublimits of ST non-fund based LC limits. Cholamandalam Investment And CC Fac A1+ - Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Gmr Energy Ltd NFBL A3 13000 Revised from A3+ Gmr Power Corporation Ltd NFBL A2+ 3287 Revised from A1 Gvpr Engineers Ltd NFBL A3+ 2750 Retained Icici Home Finance ST debt programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2 42 Assigned Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 150 Revised from A2 Rga Software Systems Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Assigned Rga Software Systems Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Assigned Sakthi Finance Ltd Working capital A2 1083 Reaffirmed limits from Bks Shri Damodar Yarn ST FBL A4 10 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shri Damodar Yarn ST NFBL A4 25 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Stci Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 15000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1000 crore) Transglobal Power Ltd ST Non-FBL D 50 Revised from A4 Trikoot Iron & Steel Casting Non-FBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Varsha Corporation Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 450 Revised from A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Home Finance Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme Sakthi Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansal Buildwell Ltd TL D 280 Downgraded from {ICRA]LBB+ Ansal Buildwell Ltd FBL D 650 Downgraded from {ICRA]LBB+ Ansal Buildwell Ltd NFBL D 355 Assigned Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BB- 105 Assigned Capital Limits Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 5 Assigned Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 75 Assigned Champion Commercial Co. Ltd Unallocated amount BBB- 125 Assigned / A3 Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs, subordinated AA - Assigned Finance Co. Ltd bonds, TL Fac Cholamandalam Investment And perpetual bonds AA- 2000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd programme Emco Energy Ltd TL programme BBB 2610 Reaffirmed Ghanshyamdas & Company FBL B+ 75 Assigned Gmr Energy Ltd TL programme BBB- 394.1 Revised from BBB Gmr Holdings Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB+ 4250 Reaffirmed Gmr Holdings Pvt Ltd non FBL BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd TL programme BBB 34050 Reaffirmed Gmr Power Corporation Ltd FBL A- 730 Revised from A- Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation TL programme BBB 1638.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation FBL BBB 150 Assigned Ltd Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation NFBL BBB 2700 Assigned Ltd Gvpr Engineers Ltd CC BBB 1320 Retained Hotel Tiptop International Pvt Bk Fac BB- 560 Suspended Ltd Icici Home Finance LT bonds programme AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance subordinated debt AAA 10000 Reaffirmed programme Icici Home Finance Fund based Bk limits AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Kga Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL BB 1260 Assigned Kga Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 40 Assigned Mani Exports LT1 FB Fac BB+ 340 Withdrawn Neumann Components Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 95 Assigned earlier Rs. 4.50 crore) Neumann Components Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB+ 95 Assigned Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 35 Assigned Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BB+ 1886.5 Revised from BBB Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT FBL BB+ 1150 Revised from BBB Ramprastha Greens Pvt Ltd Bk TL LBB- 300 Withdrawn Rga Software Systems Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 3600 Assigned Rga Software Systems Pvt Ltd TL programme BB+ 3600 Assigned Sakthi Finance Ltd CC Limits from Bks BBB 722 Reaffirmed Sakthi Finance Ltd TL Limits from Bks & BBB 195 Reaffirmed Institutions Shri Damodar Yarn TL I BB- 76.9 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shri Damodar Yarn TL II (New) BB- 22.4 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Shri Damodar Yarn LT FBL BB- 70 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 25 Assigned Sivasri Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 55 Assigned Solapur Bio-Energy Systems Pvt TL D 225 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Spr Buildtech Ltd FBL BB- 200 Assigned Spr Buildtech Ltd NFBL BB- 40 Assigned Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT) D 127.5 Assigned Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) D 90 Assigned Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac (ST) D 10 Assigned Sree Kaderi Ambal Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST) D 42.5 Assigned Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw & CC B+ 209.7 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw & TL B+ 27.5 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw & Proposed Limits B+ 12.8 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Stci Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines and LT AA - Assigned Debt Programme Transglobal Power Ltd LT FBL D 150 Revised from BB- Transglobal Power Ltd LT Non-FBL D 120 Revised from BB- Trikoot Iron & Steel Casting TL BB 70.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Trikoot Iron & Steel Casting CC BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Varsha Corporation Ltd LT FB Fac BB 400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 