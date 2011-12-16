Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj International Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 60 Revised from A4+ Bajaj International Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 30 Revised from A4+ Coastal Marine Construction ST NFBL A1 1000 Reaffirmed And Engineering Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 10 Revised from A2 Nezone Industries Ltd Non FBL - LOC and BG A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Nssl Ltd ST non-FBL D 120 Revised from A3 Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd non-FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd non-FBL A4+ 30 Suspended Sharekhan Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Subex Ltd ST FBL A4+ 500 Revised from A3 Subex Ltd ST Non-FBL* A4+ 150 Revised from A3 *sub-limit Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+s 550 Assigned Syngene International Ltd FB Fac - ST A1+ 1290 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Fund based A1+ 236.5 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Syngene International Ltd Proposed limits A1+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Unique Ship Breaking Non Fund Based - LOC A4 450 Reaffirmed Corporation LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coastal Marine Construction TL A 175 Reaffirmed And Engineering Ltd Coastal Marine Construction LT FBL A 150 Reaffirmed And Engineering Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Down Town Work Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B+ 25 Assigned Down Town Work Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B+ 25 Assigned Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 655.8 Assigned (enhanced from 45.58 crore) Indrox Global Ltd TL LBBB 47.5 Withdrawn Indrox Global Ltd Other FBL LBBB 12.5 Withdrawn Molekule (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 115 Revised from BBB Nezone Industries Ltd FBL-CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed Nezone Industries Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB 34.5 Reaffirmed Credit* * Standby Line of Credit may be used either as fund based limits or non-fund based limits Nssl Ltd TL Limits D 173.8 Revised from LBBB- Nssl Ltd CC Limits D 355 Revised from LBBB- Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 4959.9 Withdrawn Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 100 Suspended Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd proposed TL B+ 50 Suspended Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd TL BB+ 29.5 Suspended Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd FBL BB+ 26.5 Suspended Raj Buildcon Construction Ltd non-FBL BB+ 10 Suspended Subex Ltd LT FBL BB+ 1160 Revised from BBB- Syngene International Ltd FB Fac - LT AA 1450 Upgraded from AA- Varun Foils Ltd fund based Bk Fac LBB 100 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)