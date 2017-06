Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Assigned B.G. Shirke Construction Non-FB Fac A3+ 62.5 Suspended Technology Pvt Ltd Capital Foods Exportts Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A3 82.5 Assigned Capital Foods Exportts Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3 19.3 Assigned (reduced from Rs. 2.5 crore) Capital Foods Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3 40 Upgraded from A4+ Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd fund based A3 55 Suspended Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A3 17 Suspended Facor Alloys Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 340 Reaffirmed Facor Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 423.6 Downgraded from A4+ Forward Shoes (India) Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac D 140 Revised from A4 Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 540 Downgraded from A2+ Fitnessone Group India Ltd ST- FB Fac (sublimit) A2 65 Reaffirmed Fitnessone Group India Ltd ST- non-FB Fac A2 65 Reaffirmed (sublimit) Forward Leather Company FB, ST Fac D 185 Revised from A4 Iic Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working A2 90 Assigned Capital Limits Iic Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based Working A2 126.2 Assigned Capital Limits Janus Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 25 Assigned Ptc India Ltd Ifmr Capital PTC Series A1 A1 224.6 Revised from Mosec V (SO) ! A2(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents Renny Steels Non Fund Based Working A4+ 40 Assigned Capital Limits Rohini Industrial Electrical Non Fund Based BG A1 1300 Revised from Ltd A1+ Roop Nakoda Exim Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 0.3 Assigned Surana Corporation Ltd CP A2+ 1000 Assigned Surana Corporation Ltd Non FB limits A2+ 6100 Assigned Triway Container Freight BG A4 30 Assigned Station Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amethyst Town Planners Pvt Ltd FBL LBB- 3860 Suspended Amoda Spintex Ltd FB Fac LB- 283.5 Suspended Amoda Spintex Ltd non-FB Fac LB- 9.3 Suspended Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 10 Assigned Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 36.5 Assigned B.G. Shirke Construction TL BBB 768.5 Suspended Technology Pvt Ltd B.G. Shirke Construction FB BBB 4000 Suspended Technology Pvt Ltd B.G. Shirke Construction NFB BBB 15000 Suspended Technology Pvt Ltd Capital Foods Exportts Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB- 1.5 Upgraded from BB+ Capital Foods Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 150 Upgraded from LBB+ Capital Foods Ltd Long-TL BBB- 60 Upgraded from LBB+ (reduced from Rs. 11 crore) Capital Foods Ltd LT, corporate loan BBB- 10 Upgraded from LBB+ Delhi Airport Parking TL BBB- 2263 Revised from Services Pvt Ltd LBBB Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 119 Suspended Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB fcailities BBB- 10 Assigned Facor Alloys Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 289 Reaffirmed Facor Steels Ltd FB Fac BB 357.8 Downgraded from BB+ Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd TL BBB+ 650 Downgraded from A- Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 439 Downgraded from A- Fitnessone Group India Ltd TL BBB 74.2 Reaffirmed Fitnessone Group India Ltd LT - FB Fac (CC) BBB 65 Reaffirmed Fitnessone Group India Ltd LT- Non-FB Fac BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Shoes (India) Pvt Ltd FB TL D 167.5 Revised from LBB Goenka Diamond And Jewels Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac BBB- 1500 Revised from / A3+ LBBB/A2 Iic Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB+ 40 Assigned Capital Limits Iic Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL BBB+ 49 Assigned Janus Packaging Pvt Ltd TL BB- 80 Assigned Janus Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based, LT Fac BB- 55 Assigned Khalilabad Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd FBL D 100 Reassigned Khalilabad Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL D 5 Reassigned Preet Machines Ltd fund based and non FB BB 180 Assigned Fac Ptc India Ltd Ifmr Capital PTC Series A1 A 223.3 Revised from Mosec Iv (SO) ! BBB +(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents Ptc India Ltd Ifmr Capital Subordinated BB 49 Assigned Mosec Iv Contribution (SO) ! ! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents Ptc India Ltd Ifmr Capital Subordinated B+ 44.4 Assigned Mosec V Contribution (SO) ! ! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan TL BB 235 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21.25) Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund Based BB 20 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Non-fund Based BB 68 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.0) Renny Steels Fund Based Working BB 94.5 Assigned Capital Limits Renny Steels TL BB 30.7 Assigned Rockland Hotels Ltd TL BB 83.9 Assigned Rockland Hotels Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 29 Assigned Rohini Industrial Electrical Fund Based A 250 Revised from Ltd A+ Rohini Industrial Electrical Non Fund Based A 1300 Revised from Ltd A+ Roop Nakoda Exim Pvt Ltd CC BB- 95 Assigned Roop Nakoda Exim Pvt Ltd TL BB- 4.7 Assigned Sjp Real Estate Ltd Bk lines BB- 35 Assigned Smt Rukmanrani Education TL Fac BB+ 90 Assigned Foundations Sri Rama Cotton Ginning And Bk Fac LB 148 Suspended Oil Mills Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sunflag Filaments Ltd Long-TL BB+ 67.1 Reaffirmed Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, non FB Fac BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Surana Corporation Ltd TL A- 1501 Assigned Surana Corporation Ltd FB limits A- 2400 Assigned Swaraj Suiting Pvt Ltd LT B 60 Assigned Swaraj Suiting Pvt Ltd CC B 160 Assigned The Shipping Corporation Of Issuer rating IrAA Reaffirmed India Ltd Tilak Industries fund based Bk Fac B 100 Assigned Topworth Pipes And Tubes Pvt LT Bk Fac D 2810.9 Withdrawn Ltd Triway Container Freight TL BB- 13.6 Upgraded from LB Station Pvt Ltd Up Telelinks Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 150 Suspended A4 Varadhi Advertisers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 70 Assigned Varadhi Advertisers Pvt Ltd BG BB- 2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.