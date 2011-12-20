Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aa Nutts ST FBL A4 96 Assigned Aa Nutts ST FBL (sub limits) A4 30 Assigned Afeef Cashew Company ST FBL A4 110 Assigned Afeef Cashew Company ST FBL (sub limits) A4 30 Assigned Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 800 Assigned Al Aziz And Company ST FBL A4 108 Assigned Al Aziz And Company ST FBL (sub limits) A4 30 Assigned Alpha International ST FBL A4 92 Assigned Alpha International ST FBL (sub limits) A4 35 Assigned Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Damodar Threads Ltd ST Fund Based A4+ 84 Assigned Damodar Threads Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4+ 188.2 Assigned Evershine Timber International ST non-FB Fac A4 650 Assigned Pvt Ltd Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1+ 210 Revised from (Gvmfl) (SO)! A1(SO) ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1+ 257.5 Revised from (Gvmfl) (SO)! A1(SO) ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A2+ 10 Revised from (Gvmfl) (SO)! A3+ (SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of certain transaction documents Gufic Biosciences Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 52.7 Reaffirmed Gujarat Persalts Pvt Ltd ST NFBL - LC/BC (WC) A4 50 Assigned Gujarat Persalts Pvt Ltd ST NFBL - LC/BC A4 26.8 Assigned (Capital Gooptionally convertible debentures) Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Icon Granito Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac BB 20 Suspended Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working A4 300 Revised from Capital Limit A4+ Mundra Port And Special CP Programme A1+ 6250 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Nandhi Dall Mills Non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Nandhi Dall Mills Non-fund based A4 30 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Omicron Power Engineers Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 180 Revised from A4+ Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A2+ 4050 Assigned Proteck Circuits And Systems FB Fac A4+ 17.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Proteck Circuits And Systems non-FB Fac A4+ 95 Suspended Pvt Ltd Samalpatti Power Company Pvt Non-FBL* A2+ 445 Downgraded Ltd from A1 *enhanced from Rs 32.5 crore Shree Ram Proteins Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Shri Ambica Polymer Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC/DP/DA/BG A4+ 40 Revised from A3 Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt non-fund based LOC A4 75 Suspended Ltd Shri Sakthi Papers India Pvt BG Fac A4 10 Suspended Ltd Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Tanfac Industries Ltd Ltd CP A3 150 Revised from A3+ Tanfac Industries Ltd Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A3 650 Revised from A3+ Topland Engines Pvt Ltd non-FB Bk Fac A3+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Topland Exports non-FBL A3 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5 crore to Rs 8 crore) Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Bk Lines (Fund Based) A4+ 364.8 Revised from A2 Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Bk Lines (Non Fund A4+ 100 Revised from Based) A2 Vishva Vishal Engineering Ltd Non-FBL A3 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt CC B+ 300 Assigned Ltd Aa Nutts LT FBL (sub limits) BB 15 Assigned Afeef Cashew Company LT FBL (sub limits) BB 15 Assigned Akasva Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 400 Assigned Al Aziz And Company LT FBL (sub limits) BB 15 Assigned Alpha International TL BB 8 Assigned Alpha International LT FBL (sub limits) BB 15 Assigned Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL* BB+ 34.5 Reaffirmed *Sub Limit of Rs. 1.15 Cr for one time capital goods L/C Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd TL BB 22 Suspended Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 38 Suspended Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 100 Suspended Damodar Threads Ltd TL BB+ 727.8 Assigned Damodar Threads Ltd LT Fund Based BB+ 400 Assigned Evershine Timber International LT FB Fac B+ 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Family Credit Ltd TL from HDFC Bk AAA 9380 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from CitiBk AAA 1000 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from IndusInd Bk AAA 300 Assigned (SO) Family Credit Ltd TL from ING Vyasa Bk AAA 280 Assigned (SO) Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet TL BBB- 10800 Reaffirmed Highways Pvt Ltd Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet NFBL BBB+ 473 Reaffirmed Highways Pvt Ltd (SO) Gufic Biosciences Ltd TL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Gufic Biosciences Ltd FBL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Gujarat Persalts Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B+ 12.5 Assigned Gujarat Persalts Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL B+ 90 Assigned Icon Granito Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 140 Suspended Indo Autotech Ltd TL BBB+ 675 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 13.10 crore) Indo Autotech Ltd CC BBB+ 235 Assigned Indo Autotech Ltd LOC/BG 185 Assigned BBB+/ A2+ Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd TL BB 31.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.50cr) Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd FBL BB 55 Reaffirmed Manglam Build Developers Ltd TL BB- 750 Assigned Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd TL BB- 327.1 Revised from LBB+ Monarch Apparels (India) Ltd TL B- 67 Assigned Monarch Apparels (India) Ltd LT FBL B- 200 Assigned Mundra Port And Special Fund and Non Fund AA- 40753 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Based Bk Limits Mundra Port And Special NCD Programme AA- 1275 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Nandhi Dall Mills FB Fac B+ 390 Revised from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)