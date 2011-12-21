Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkali Metals Ltd ST non FB limits D 65 Downgraded from LBBB- AG Granites Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3 Reaffirmed Amman Granites FB Fac A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Assigned Nahar Industrial Enterprises Non-FBL A2 250 Revised from Ltd A2+ Parijat Industries (India) Pvt ST FBL A3 130 Assigned Ltd Parijat Industries (India) Pvt ST NFBL A3 190 Assigned Ltd Progressive Civil Construction Non- FBL A4 65 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd A4+ TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd Non fund based A1+ 750 Reaffirmed working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkali Metals Ltd TL D 55 Downgraded from LBBB- Alkali Metals Ltd LT FB limits D 300 Downgraded from LBBB- Associated Road Carriers Ltd FB Fac A+ 850 Reaffirmed Associated Road Carriers Ltd Non-FB Fac A+ 85 Reaffirmed Basera Enclave Makers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Choice International Ltd LT Bk Lines BB+ 180 Assigned Hiraco Jewellery (India) Pvt Fund based Bk limits BB/ 120 Suspended Ltd A4+ Ifmr Capital Mosec X PTC Series A1 A- 418.8 Assigned (SO) IN-Land Builders Bk limits BB 50 Assigned JVL Agro Industries Ltd FBL ICRA]BBB- 139 Assigned JVL Agro Industries Ltd TL ICRA]BBB- 560 Assigned Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd Bk Fac BB 330 Withdrawn Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 20 Assigned Nahar Industrial Enterprises TL BBB 8360 Revised from Ltd LBBB+ Nahar Industrial Enterprises FBL BBB 5700 Revised from Ltd LBBB+ Nig & Rich Infratech Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB- 115 Revised from BB- Parijat Industries (India) Pvt TL BBB- 60 Assigned Ltd Parijat Industries (India) Pvt LT FBL BBB- 20 Assigned Ltd Progressive Civil Construction TL limit BB 3.5 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd BB+ Progressive Civil Construction FBL BB 53.5 Revised from Company Pvt Ltd BB+ Rama Handicrafts FB Fac / 177 Assigned A4 Roshan Real Estates Pvt Ltd FBL B 40 Assigned Roshan Real Estates Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 50 Assigned Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd TL AA 330 Reaffirmed Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Fund based working AA 1025 Reaffirmed capital limits Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd FBL B+ 612.7 Revised from BB Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd NFBL B+ 37.3 Revised from BB VLCC Healthcare Ltd TL Programme A+ 807.6 Reaffirmed VLCC Healthcare Ltd Unallocated Limits A+ 42.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)