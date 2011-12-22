Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 60 Assigned Accura Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 19 Assigned Cinemax India Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1# 52.6 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP/ ST Debt A1 2000 Revised From Industries Ltd A1+ Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Non Fund Based Bk A1 2000 Revised From Industries Ltd Limits A1+ Gopal Oil Industries NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd NFBL A1+ 4850 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Naman Finance And Investments ST debt programme A1+ 800 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Plastchem Industries FBL- Bill Discounting A3 400 Assigned Plastchem Industries Non-FBL- BG A3 10 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd(Cement Non-FBL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Division) Prism Cement Ltd(Rmc Division) FBL** A1+ 400 Reaffirmed ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd(Rmc Division) Non-FBL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd(Tbk Division) Non-FBL* A1+ 910 Reaffirmed *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 91.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd(Tbk Division) ST Loan A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd NFB-Fwd Contract A4 2.9 Assigned Roop Technology Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 230 Assigned Facility Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd non-FBL D 20 Revised From A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Global (India) Ltd CC Fac BB- Assigned Cinemax India Ltd LT, TL A# 1100 Assigned Cinemax India Ltd LT, FB Fac A# 250 Assigned Cinemax India Ltd LT, non-FB Fac A# 32.4 Assigned Dalmia Bharat Sugar And NCD A+ 3000 Revised From Industries Ltd LAA- Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Fund Based Bk Limits A+ 4000 Revised From Industries Ltd LAA- Dalmia Bharat Sugar And TL A+ 2000 Revised From Industries Ltd LAA- Gopal Oil Industries TL BB- 7.6 Reaffirmed Gopal Oil Industries FBL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Gopal Oil Industries Proposed FBL BB- 7.3 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd NCD A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd FBL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd TL A+ 1350 Reaffirmed Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 50 Assigned North Eastern Electric Power NCD AA- 1200 Assigned Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power FBL-TL AA- 4940 Assigned Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power Issuer Rating IrAA- Assigned Corporation Ltd Plastchem Industries FBL- CC BBB- 20 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCD AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCD AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCD AA- 500 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCD AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd(Cement TL AA- 7500 Reaffirmed Division) Prism Cement Ltd(Cement FBL AA- 1400 Reaffirmed Division) Prism Cement Ltd(Rmc Division) TL AA- 1204.8 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd(Rmc Division) FBL** AA- 400 Reaffirmed ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd(Tbk Division) TL AA- 1900 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd(Tbk Division) FBL AA- 1229.1 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd(Tbk Division) Non-FBL* AA- 910 Reaffirmed *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 91.0 crore. Rajhans Enterprises FBL BB 30 Revised From BBB- Rajhans Enterprises TL BB 62.5 Revised From BBB- Rajhans Enterprises NFBL BB 16.6 Revised From BBB- Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 9 Assigned Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBL-EPC / FCPC /FBP B+ 63.5 Assigned /FBD /FCBD Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBL-Export Gold Card B+ 12.7 Assigned Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBL-Car Loan B+ 0.2 Assigned Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd FBL-Unallocated B+ 1.7 Assigned Roop Technology Pvt Ltd FB Facility B+ 70 Assigned Share Microfin LT NCD programme D 500 Revised From LB+ Share Microfin LT Bk Limits D 1419.4 Revised From LB+ Share Microfin LT Subordinated D 1000 Revised From Debt/NCD programme LB- Sogo Computers Pvt Ltd Bk limits C/ 230 Withdrawn A4 Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd FBL D 402.5 Revised From BB+ Uniglobe Mod Travel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 69.5 Assigned A4 University Of Petroleum And Fund Based TL A- 580 Reaffirmed Energy Studies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.