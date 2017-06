Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Liquid Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Treasury A1+mfs Reaffirmed Advantage Fund Balarama Krishna Spinning Non-FB Fac A4 32.4 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Balarama Krishna Spinning FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Bank Of Bahrain And Kuwait CDs A1+ 500 Reaffirmed B.S.C. Bhavarlal Mangilal Jain & Co NFBL A4 200 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 9.00 Crore) Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 20 Suspended Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST, FBL A3 330 Assigned Camphor And Allied Products Ltd ST, non-FBL# A3 267 Assigned #- Of Rs. 26.7 crore short-term, non-fund based facilities, Rs. 25.0 crore is interchangeable with short-term, fund based facilities. Elder Health Care Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 85 Assigned Goa Carbon Ltd Ltd ST fund- based limits* A2 250 Assigned *Sub limit of Rs 51.00 crore cash credit limits Goa Carbon Ltd Ltd ST fund- based limits* A2 260 Assigned *Sub limit of Rs 51.00 crore cash credit limits Goa Carbon Ltd Ltd Letters of Credit A2 2250 Assigned limits Goa Carbon Ltd Ltd ST Fund Based (Buyers A2 1750 Assigned Credit)** ** Sub limit of Rs 225.00 letters of credit limits Goa Carbon Ltd Ltd BG limits A2 200 Assigned Goyal Metal Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL- LC/BG A3 102.5 Assigned Idbi Bank CDs Programme A1+ 350000 Assigned Infrastructure Development PTC Series A1 A3(SO) 600 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Jp Foil Ltd Non-FBL D 150 Revised from A4 Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A1+ 880 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A1+ 16.6 Withdrawn Krishna Maruti Ltd CP A1 200 Reaffirmed Lamos (India) Exports Pvt Ltd FBL A4 50 Suspended Lamos (India) Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Suspended Marvel Vinyls Ltd NFBL A4 220 Reaffirmed Oswal Salt & Chemical FBL - EPC A4 100 Reaffirmed Industries Priority Jewels Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4+ 70 Assigned United Metal Industries NFBL- LC/BG A3 120 Assigned Vk Jewellery FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Yazaki Wiring Technologies ST FB Fac A4 75 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idbi Bank Fixed Deposits MAA+ Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis ST Fund AAA Reaffirmed mfs Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series I Balarama Krishna Spinning TL Fac B+ 188.6 Revised from Mills Pvt Ltd BB Balarama Krishna Spinning FB Fac B+ 115 Revised from Mills Pvt Ltd BB Bhavarlal Mangilal Jain & Co FBL BB 130 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 3.00 Crore) Bvsr Constructions Pvt Ltd working capital Fac LBBB- 762.5 Suspended Camphor And Allied Products Ltd LT, FBL* BBB- 50 Assigned *- Rs. 5.0 crore long-term, fund based facilities are sublimit of short-term, fund based facilities Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds AA 10000 Assigned Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds AA 5000 Assigned Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds AA 5000 Assigned Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds AA 2850 Assigned Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 2700 Assigned Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 7000 Assigned Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 3000 Assigned Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 10000 Assigned Daya Mk Developers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 240 Revised from BB Daya Mk Developers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 10 Revised from BB Elder Health Care Ltd TL BB 70 Assigned Elder Health Care Ltd LT FBL BB 315 Assigned Goa Carbon Ltd Ltd CC limits BBB 510 Assigned Goyal Metal Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 30 Assigned Idbi Bank Upper Tier II Bonds AA Assigned programme Idbi Bank Upper Tier II Bonds AA 10000 Assigned programme Idbi Bank Perpetual Bonds AA 17090 Assigned Programme Idbi Bank Perpetual Bonds AA 5000 Assigned Programme Idbi Bank Flexi Bond Series AA+ 4640 Assigned Idbi Bank Senior & Lower Tier AA+ 236170 Assigned II (Subordinated) Bonds Idbi Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 25000 Assigned Programme Idbi Bank Tier II Bonds AA+ 1250 Assigned Idbi Bank Debt programmes AA+ 1300 Assigned Jp Foil Ltd TL D 360 Revised from LB+ Jp Foil Ltd TL D 220 Revised from LB+ Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB 161 Suspended Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac AA+ 1400 Reaffirmed Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd FB Fac AA+ 14.5 Withdrawn Krishna Maruti Ltd Bk Fac A 652.6 Reaffirmed Marvel Vinyls Ltd TL BB 95.7 Reaffirmed Marvel Vinyls Ltd FBL BB 153.5 Reaffirmed Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd TL C+ 50 notice of withdrawal Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd FBL C+ 300 notice of withdrawal Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd non-FBL C+ 1000 notice of withdrawal Oswal Salt & Chemical FBL - CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Industries Priority Jewels Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 180 Suspended Ramprastha Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL LBB- 250 Suspended Sanskriti Society For Bk Fac B+ 100 Assigned Education Research And Development Shree Arun Packaging Company Bk Fac BB/ 87.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Shree Ram Cotton Industries FBL - CC B 60 Assigned Shree Ram Cotton Industries CCBD/FBP/FUBD B 10 Assigned Span Air Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 160 Withdrawn Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Non Convertible Bonds D 50000 Withdrawn Program Tamil Nadu Generation And Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 15000 Reassigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Generation And Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 5310 Reassigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Generation And Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 4000 Reassigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Generation And Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 2000 Reassigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Transmission Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 690 Reassigned Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Transmission Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 2000 Reassigned Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Transmission Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 2000 Reassigned Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Transmission Non Convertible Bonds A-(SO) 8 Reassigned Corporation Ltd Program United Metal Industries FBL - CC BBB- 120 Assigned Varsha Corporation Ltd CC Fac BB 400 Assigned Varsha Corporation Ltd ST NFBL BB 450 Assigned Viresh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT fund based - TL BB- 52.8 Assigned Viresh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BB- 17.5 Assigned Yazaki Wiring Technologies TL BB 57 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Yazaki Wiring Technologies LT FB Fac BB 100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)