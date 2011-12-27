Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 35 Assigned Coromandel Agro Products And Non-FBL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Oil Ltd E I Technologies Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 7.5 Assigned Kaefer Punj Lloyd Ltd Non-FBL A3 310 Revised From A2+ Mittal Corp Ltd LC/BG A3 1800 Reaffirmed Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd non-FBL A4 300 Retained P.C.Patel & Company ST non fund based BG A4+ 160 Reaffirmed limits Sagar Infra Rail International NFBL A4 520 Suspended Ltd Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 5 Suspended Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 12.5 Assigned Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sublimit) A4 30 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST FBL # A1+ 55230 Assigned #- Interchangeable between Short Term and Long Term fund based limits; out of Rs. 5,523 crore maximum long term fund based limit utilization is subject to Rs. 5,223 Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Loan A1+ 11500 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt/CP programme A1+ 40000 Assigned The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Non - FB Fac A4 21 Revised From A4 Vardhman Polytex Ltd Non-FBL A4 300 Revised From A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd TL BB 80 Assigned Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd FBL BB 90 Assigned Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 50 Assigned Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 15 Assigned Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 45 Assigned Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount BB- / 5 Assigned A4 B. Arvindkumar & Company Bk Fac BB / 125 Withdrawn A4 Chinta Reddy Madhusudhan Reddy FBL-TL BBB- 220 Assigned Educational Society Coromandel Agro Products And FBL BB+ 99 Reaffirmed Oil Ltd E I Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 85 Assigned E I Technologies Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 20 Assigned Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd FBL BB+ 1500 Revised From LBBB Kaefer Punj Lloyd Ltd FB Limits BBB- 412.8 Revised From BBB+ Kaefer Punj Lloyd Ltd Unallocated BBB- 77.2 Revised From -Interchangeable* / A3 BBB+/ A2+ *Rs 7.72 crores of unallocated limits are interchangeable between fund based and non fund based limits;together the usage not to increase Rs 7.72 crores Kesar Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B 40 Assigned facility Kesar Cotton Pvt Ltd NBHC (National Bulk B 30 Assigned Handling Corporation Limited) Kesar Cotton Pvt Ltd TL B 6.6 Assigned Mittal Corp Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Mittal Corp Ltd TL BBB- 1251 Reaffirmed My Home Power Ltd FB Fac BBB 30 Suspended Neumann Components Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 55 Assigned Neumann Components Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 95 Assigned Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd TL B 1434.8 Revised From BB- Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd FBL B 150 Revised From BB- Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd unallocated limits B 25.2 Revised From BB- P.C.Patel & Company CC Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sagar Infra Rail International FBL B+ 420 Suspended Ltd Sah Polymers Ltd TL BB+ 62 Assigned Sah Polymers Ltd Fund Based, LT Fac BB+ 48 Assigned Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 149.1 Suspended / A4 Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 256.2 Suspended Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-Cash Credit B+ 30 Assigned Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-Term Loans B+ 37 Assigned Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 3 Assigned Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 1.5 Assigned Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 120 Assigned Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 26 Assigned Srinivasa Enterprises CC BB 25 Assigned Srinivasa Enterprises BG BB / 90 Assigned A4 Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 500 Assigned Programme Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 2000 Assigned Programme Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT loan programme AA- 88880 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 3000 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 3000 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 2000 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD programme AA- 15000 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT FBL # AA- 52230 Assigned #- Interchangeable between Short Term and Long Term fund based limits; out of Rs. 5,523 crore maximum long term fund based limit utilization is subject to Rs. 5,223 Tata Motors Finance Ltd NFBL AA- 45500 Assigned The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd TL Fac BB- 254.4 Revised From LBB The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd FB Fac BB- 210 Revised From LBB The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Proposed limits BB- 57.8 Assigned Vardhman Polytex Ltd TL B 1120 Revised From BB+ Vardhman Polytex Ltd FBL B 1440 Revised From BB+ Virgin Mobile India Pvt Ltd fund based and NFBL BBB / 3000 Suspended A2 Vlcc Personal Care Ltd TL 45 Assigned A+(SO) Vlcc Personal Care Ltd CC 150 Assigned A+(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.