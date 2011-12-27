Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2011.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 35 Assigned
Coromandel Agro Products And Non-FBL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Oil Ltd
E I Technologies Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 7.5 Assigned
Kaefer Punj Lloyd Ltd Non-FBL A3 310 Revised From
A2+
Mittal Corp Ltd LC/BG A3 1800 Reaffirmed
Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd non-FBL A4 300 Retained
P.C.Patel & Company ST non fund based BG A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
limits
Sagar Infra Rail International NFBL A4 520 Suspended
Ltd
Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 5 Suspended
Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 12.5 Assigned
Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sublimit) A4 30 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST FBL # A1+ 55230 Assigned
#- Interchangeable between Short Term and Long Term fund based limits; out of Rs. 5,523 crore
maximum long term fund based limit utilization is subject to Rs. 5,223
Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Loan A1+ 11500 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt/CP programme A1+ 40000 Assigned
The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Non - FB Fac A4 21 Revised From
A4
Vardhman Polytex Ltd Non-FBL A4 300 Revised From
A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd TL BB 80 Assigned
Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd FBL BB 90 Assigned
Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- 50 Assigned
Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 15 Assigned
Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 45 Assigned
Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd Unallocated amount BB- / 5 Assigned
A4
B. Arvindkumar & Company Bk Fac BB / 125 Withdrawn
A4
Chinta Reddy Madhusudhan Reddy FBL-TL BBB- 220 Assigned
Educational Society
Coromandel Agro Products And FBL BB+ 99 Reaffirmed
Oil Ltd
E I Technologies Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 85 Assigned
E I Technologies Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 20 Assigned
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd FBL BB+ 1500 Revised From
LBBB
Kaefer Punj Lloyd Ltd FB Limits BBB- 412.8 Revised From
BBB+
Kaefer Punj Lloyd Ltd Unallocated BBB- 77.2 Revised From
-Interchangeable* / A3 BBB+/
A2+
*Rs 7.72 crores of unallocated limits are interchangeable between fund based and non fund based
limits;together the usage not to increase Rs 7.72 crores
Kesar Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B 40 Assigned
facility
Kesar Cotton Pvt Ltd NBHC (National Bulk B 30 Assigned
Handling Corporation
Limited)
Kesar Cotton Pvt Ltd TL B 6.6 Assigned
Mittal Corp Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 700 Reaffirmed
Mittal Corp Ltd TL BBB- 1251 Reaffirmed
My Home Power Ltd FB Fac BBB 30 Suspended
Neumann Components Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 55 Assigned
Neumann Components Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 95 Assigned
Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd TL B 1434.8 Revised From
BB-
Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd FBL B 150 Revised From
BB-
Oswal F M Hammerle Textiles Ltd unallocated limits B 25.2 Revised From
BB-
P.C.Patel & Company CC Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sagar Infra Rail International FBL B+ 420 Suspended
Ltd
Sah Polymers Ltd TL BB+ 62 Assigned
Sah Polymers Ltd Fund Based, LT Fac BB+ 48 Assigned
Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 149.1 Suspended
/ A4
Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 256.2 Suspended
Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-Cash Credit B+ 30 Assigned
Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL-Term Loans B+ 37 Assigned
Shivram Synthetics Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 3 Assigned
Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 1.5 Assigned
Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 120 Assigned
Sri Santhalakshmi Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 26 Assigned
Srinivasa Enterprises CC BB 25 Assigned
Srinivasa Enterprises BG BB / 90 Assigned
A4
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 500 Assigned
Programme
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt A+ 2000 Assigned
Programme
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT loan programme AA- 88880 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 3000 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 3000 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA- 2000 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD programme AA- 15000 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT FBL # AA- 52230 Assigned
#- Interchangeable between Short Term and Long Term fund based limits; out of Rs. 5,523 crore
maximum long term fund based limit utilization is subject to Rs. 5,223
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NFBL AA- 45500 Assigned
The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd TL Fac BB- 254.4 Revised From
LBB
The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd FB Fac BB- 210 Revised From
LBB
The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Proposed limits BB- 57.8 Assigned
Vardhman Polytex Ltd TL B 1120 Revised From
BB+
Vardhman Polytex Ltd FBL B 1440 Revised From
BB+
Virgin Mobile India Pvt Ltd fund based and NFBL BBB / 3000 Suspended
A2
Vlcc Personal Care Ltd TL 45 Assigned
A+(SO)
Vlcc Personal Care Ltd CC 150 Assigned
A+(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
