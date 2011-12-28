Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aluminium India LOC A4 60 Assigned Dic India Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 50 Reaffirmed Madhu Jayanti International Ltd FBL - Pre Shipment A4 250 Reaffirmed Credit Facility Madhu Jayanti International Ltd FBL - Post Shipment A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit Facility S. K Exports ST Fund Based - FBP A4+ 135 Assigned S. K Exports ST Non Fund Based - A4+ 2.5 Assigned L/c S. K Exports Unallocated Bk Lines A4+ 12.5 Assigned Skp Bearing Industries NFBL - Credit A4 0.3 Assigned Exposure Limit Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Vikky'S Agrisciences Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Viom Networks Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A2+ 26852.4 Revised From A1 (earlier Rs. 2760 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aluminium India CC BB- 60 Assigned Aluminium India BG BB- 40 Assigned Apeejay Shipping Ltd FBL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd Non-FBL* AA- 25 Reaffirmed *sublimit of fund based bank limits and interchangeable between Long Term & Short Term facilities Bhartiya City Developers Pvt FBL (TL) B+ 5350 Assigned Ltd Dic India Ltd NCD AA 100 Reaffirmed East Coast Energy Pvt Ltd TL programme/NFBL BB- 34650 Assigned Garware Wall Ropes Ltd LT loan Fac A+ 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.0 crore) Garware Wall Ropes Ltd FBL A+ 1450 Reaffirmed Garware Wall Ropes Ltd NFBL A+ 1350 Reaffirmed Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Gmr Aviation Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Gmr Estates Pvt Ltd TL programme BBB + 341.6 Reaffirmed (SO) Gmr Projects Pvt Ltd LOC BBB + 8000 Withdrawn (SO) Goodearth Maritime Ltd LT D Revised From LBBB Goodearth Maritime Ltd ST D Revised From A3+ Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Ltd Bk Fac AA / 277.5 Withdrawn A1+ Ptc India Ltd LT FBL B+ 150 Assigned Raxa Security Services Ltd TL programme BBB + 159.1 Reaffirmed (SO) Raxa Security Services Ltd FBL BBB + 35 Reaffirmed (SO) Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt NFBL BB/ 500 Assigned Ltd A4 Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt Proposed NFBL BB/ 50 Assigned Ltd A4 Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt FBL BB 100 Assigned Ltd Shaili Paradigm Infratech Pvt Proposed FBL BB 100 Assigned Ltd Skp Bearing Industries LT fund based - TL B+ 79.6 Assigned Skp Bearing Industries LT fund based - CC B+ 20 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Exports FBL B+ 100 Assigned Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd TL BBB 830.1 Reaffirmed Tm Harbour Services Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 32.4 Reaffirmed Ullahas Hotel Nandini Pvt Ltd TL facility LBB- 195.4 Suspended Vikky'S Agrisciences Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Viom Networks Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac A- 62516.5 Revised From LA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)