Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ ST debt A1 5000 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL A1 667.4 Assigned Digvijay Construction Pvt Ltd BG A4 150 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd ST NFBL A4 89.6 Assigned Hsil Ltd CP/ST Debt Programme A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed International Combustion Fund Based Sub Limits A1 100 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd International Combustion Non Fund Based Sub A1 50 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Limits Laxmi Pipes And Fittings Pvt NFBL A4 125 Suspended Ltd Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1 495 Reaffirmed (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 950 Reaffirmed (SO) Sagar Grandhi Exports ST FBL A4 365 Assigned Shakti Polyweave Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - (LC, A4 93.1 Reaffirmed BG, BC) Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd Non Fund Based - (LC, A4 60 Reaffirmed BG) Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd FB Fac D 260 Downgraded From A4 Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd FB Fac D 120 Downgraded From A4 Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac D 122.5 Downgraded From A4 Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 312.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankleshwar Rotary Education TL BB- 75 Assigned Society Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NCD A+ 300 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A+ 6077.8 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A+ 14500 Assigned Diabetes Thyroid Hormone FBL - TL BB+ 69 Reaffirmed Research Institute Pvt Ltd Digvijay Construction Pvt Ltd CC BB 240 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd TL BB- 82.7 Assigned Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd LT FBL BB- 322 Assigned Icici Bank Ltd ICICI Bk Ltd. CV Loan AAA Withdrawn Pool D.A. (SO) Dec-06-Assignee Payouts Icici Bank Ltd ICICI Bk Ltd. CV Loan AAA Withdrawn Pool D.A. (SO) Dec-06-Liquidity Facility International Combustion FBL A 1225 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd International Combustion NFBL A 210 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Jain Rice Mills Working Capital Limits B+ 130 Suspended Laxmi Pipes And Fittings Pvt FBL BB- 125 Suspended Ltd Lovely Estates TL B 100 Assigned M.D. Frozen Food Exports Pvt FBL BB+ 150 Assigned Ltd Mahindra Navistar Automotives TL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Navistar Automotives LT, FB limits A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd Md Frozen Food Exports TL BB+ 50 Upgraded From BB+ Md Frozen Food Exports FBL BB+ 96.5 Upgraded From BB+ Md Frozen Food Exports NFBL BB+ 3.5 Upgraded From BB+ Oil Country Tubular Ltd FBL A 1500 Assigned Oil Country Tubular Ltd Non-FBL A 860 Assigned Oil Country Tubular Ltd TL A 1042 Assigned Oil Country Tubular Ltd Buyer's credit A 208 Assigned R.C. Gems Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 100 Assigned R.K. Steels Working Capital Limits BBB- 60 Suspended Ramco Systems Ltd Non-FB Fac A- 105 Reaffirmed (SO) / A1 (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd FB Fac A-(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Sagar Grandhi Exports LT FBL BB 160 Assigned Sara Soule Pvt Ltd TL BB 168 Assigned Sara Soule Pvt Ltd FBL BB 572.5 Assigned Shakti Polyweave Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 23.8 Reaffirmed Shakti Polyweave Pvt Ltd FBL - (CC, PC/PCFC, BB 200 Reaffirmed FDBBP/FDUBP) Shri Govindaraja Mills Ltd TL D 599.7 Downgraded From C Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd FBL - TL BB 90 Reaffirmed Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd FBL - (CC, PC/PCFC, BB 100 Reaffirmed FDBBP/FDUBP) Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd. AAA Withdrawn 2007-1-Purchaser (SO) Payouts Sundaram Finance Ltd Sundaram Finanace AAA Withdrawn Ltd. CV Pool D.A. (SO) Sep-07-Purchaser Payouts Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT: FBL BB+/ 763 Reaffirmed A4+ Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd TL BB+ 337.6 Reaffirmed Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd CC limits BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)