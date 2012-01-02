Jan 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2011. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aron Universal Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 27.5 Assigned Acropetal Technologies Ltd Packing Credit D 250 Revised from A3 Bassaiya Steel Corporation Non-FBL-LOC A4 35 Reaffirmed Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd ST FBL- SLC A4 9 Assigned Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd ST FBL-Book Debts* A4 10 Assigned * Sublimit of Cash Credit Facilities. Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1 240 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Assignee Payouts A1 492.5 Assigned (SO)! Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A3 12.8 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional K S Consupro India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 30 Assigned Working Capital Limits Kakinada Seaports Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 438.7 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Laxcon Steels Ltd non fund based LOC A3 200 Assigned facility Rathi Super Steel Ltd Non-FB A3- 93 Reaffirmed Shree Bharka (India) Ltd Non-FBL A4 10.7 Assigned Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd Non-FBL A4 7.5 Assigned Sungro Seeds Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 10 Suspended Swastik Pipes Ltd ST Non- FBL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And CP A1 100 Revised from Papers Ltd A1+ Tamil Nadu Newsprint And ST Loans A1 750 Revised from Papers Ltd A1+ Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Non-FB Fac A1 2000 Revised from Papers Ltd A1+ Tijaria Polypipes Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Revised from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acropetal Technologies Ltd TL D 733 Revised from LBBB- Acropetal Technologies Ltd CC D 100 Revised from LBBB- Ahinsa Infrastructure & LT fund based Bk BB- 243.5 Assigned Developers Ltd limits Aron Universal Ltd TL Fac BB+ 68.9 Assigned Aron Universal Ltd FB Fac BB+ 60 Assigned Atma Ram Mela Ram Steels Pvt FBL BB- 120 Suspended Ltd Bassaiya Steel Corporation FBL- CC BB 55 Reaffirmed Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B 60 Assigned Gayatri Cotton Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL B 5.4 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Originator's Residual Unrated 34.5 Assigned Share Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Originator's Residual Unrated 73.6 Assigned Share Ifmr Capital Mosec Xi PTC Series A1 A- 476.9 Assigned (SO)! Ifmr Capital Mosec Xi Subordinated Unrated 97.7 Assigned Contribution Janak Dehydration Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB- 65 Assigned facility K S Consupro India Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working B+ 283 Assigned Capital Limits K S Consupro India Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+ / 187 Assigned A4 Kakinada Seaports Ltd TL BBB+ 4717 Revised from A- Kakinada Seaports Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 18.9 Assigned / A2+ Landmark Infonet Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) D 80 Assigned Landmark Infonet Pvt Ltd FB Fac (CC) D 50* Assigned * As on December 9, 2011, the sanctioned cash-credit limit was Rs. 3.5 crore. The company had plans to apply for enhancement of fund-based limit to Rs. 5 crore Landmark Infonet Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac D 50** Assigned * As on December 9, 2011, the sanctioned non fund-based limit was Rs. 7.5 crore. The company had plans to apply for reduction of the non fund-based limit to Rs. 5 cr Laxcon Steels Ltd LT loans & working BBB- 509.5 Assigned capital Fac Maharashtra Water Conservation Bond Issue (Series II BB(SO) 160 Reaffirmed Corporation C) of Rs. 100.03 crore National Oxygen Ltd TL* BB 124.4 Assigned National Oxygen Ltd FBL - CC BB 15 Assigned National Oxygen Ltd Non FBL - Letter of BB 22.5 Assigned Guarantee North Western Karnataka Road LT loans C 1000 Suspended Transport Corporation Oswal Arts Pvt Ltd FBL BB 250 Reaffirmed Paras Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60.2 Assigned Paras Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 100 Assigned Paras Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac B+ 124.8 Assigned Rahul Agro Industries LT FB Fac BB- 70 Suspended Rathi Super Steel Ltd FB, TL BBB- 2767.1 Reaffirmed Rathi Super Steel Ltd FB, CC BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Serveall Land Developers Pvt LT FBL BB 1400 Reaffirmed Ltd Serveall Land Developers Pvt LT NFBL BB 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Bharka (India) Ltd CC Limit BB 65 Assigned Shree Bharka (India) Ltd TL BB 38 Assigned Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd CC Limit BB 110 Assigned Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd TL BB 20 Assigned Shree Seco Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Suspended Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT FBL (including ST B+ 45 Suspended sub-limits Sungro Seeds Ltd TL facility BB+ 100 Suspended Sungro Seeds Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 75 Suspended Swastik Pipes Ltd FBL BBB 1030 Reaffirmed Swastik Pipes Ltd TL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint And TL A+ 11000 Revised from Papers Ltd AA- Tamil Nadu Newsprint And FB Fac * A+ 2500 Revised from Papers Ltd AA- *Please note that utilization of Cash-Credit facilities are inter-changeable with working capital demand loan, buyers credit, FCNR (B), packing credit and other short-term loans, which are rated on short-term scale (i.e. A1); however the total utilization under all these facilities not to exceed Rs 250 crore. Tamil Nadu Newsprint And NCD A+ 2000 Revised from Papers Ltd AA- The Indian Express Ltd TL BBB 1150 Assigned The Indian Express Ltd CC BBB 150 Assigned Tijaria Polypipes Ltd TL BB 317 Revised from BBB- Tijaria Polypipes Ltd FBL BB 187.5 Revised from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.