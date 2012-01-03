Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrocel Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 17.5 Upgraded From A3+ Apex Construction Company Non Fund Based BG [ICRA ]A4+ 180 Suspended Limits Black Stone Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC A4 30 Assigned Chadha Sugars & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A4 60 Suspended Ecovinal International Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3 16.8 Assigned Enam Finance Pvt Ltd ST debt programme A1+ Reaffirmed (SO) Enam Securities Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk lines A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Enam Securities Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A1+ 500 Reaffirmed lines Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Fund Based Working A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed Capital Fac (ST) Granite Mart Ltd Bk Fac A4 261 Suspended Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA] A3 250 Revised from A4+ Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd BG ICRA] A3 10 Revised from A4+ Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd LC ICRA] A3 69 Revised from A4+ Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Forward Contract ICRA] A3 39 Revised from A4+ Jayshree Die Casting Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 15 Reaffirmed Instrument Karvy Financial Services Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 2000 Assigned (SO)! ! represents conditional rating KRBL Ltd NFBL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed KRBL Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Mukand Engineers Non-FB Limits A4 450 Assigned Parixit Industries Ltd ST FBL A3+ 50 Suspended Parixit Industries Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 289.1 Suspended Pooja Casting Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Simpolo Vitrified Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 133.4 Suspended Sportking India Ltd Non-FBL A4 300 Revised from A3 Stone India Ltd Non fund based A4+ 80 Assigned working capital Fac Sumitra Ds Motors Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 10 Assigned Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC A4 70 Assigned Surat Metallics Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 6.9 Suspended Tilaknagar Industries Ltd ST fund and non-fund A3 950 Withdrawn based Bk limits Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4+ 110 Assigned Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4+ 0.7 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrocel Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB 37.4 Reaffirmed Agrocel Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB 126 Reaffirmed Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt Fund Based BB 84 Suspended Ltd Apex Construction Company Fund Based CC Limits BB+ 30 Suspended Beml Ltd Aforesaid Bk Fac IrAA+ Withdrawn Black Stone Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of B 70 Assigned Credit / BG Bvsr Kp Road Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 810 Suspended (SO) Chadha Sugars & Industries Ltd Fund Based BB- 1300 Suspended Delhi Airport Metro Express LT Bk Fac A+ 15085 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (SO) Delhi Airport Metro Express LT Bk Fac A+ 106 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (SO) Ecovinal International Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 46.4 Assigned Ecovinal International Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 70 Assigned Ecovinal International Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 3 Assigned Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd FB Fac Working BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed Capital Fac* / A2+ * Facilities are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Non-FB Fac Working BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed Capital Fac*# / A2+ # Rs. 30 crore is interchangeable with Rs. 120 crore Short-Term Fund Based facilities * Facilities are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd Fund Based/Non-Fund BBB+ 586 Reaffirmed Based Working Capital / A2+ Fac* * Facilities are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure Granite Mart Ltd Bk Fac BB- 45.5 Suspended Jayshree Die Casting Pvt Ltd TL B+ Reaffirmed Instrument Jayshree Die Casting Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Instrument K.D.Iron And Steel Company TL B+ 200 Assigned K.D.Iron And Steel Company FBL - CC B+ 200 Assigned Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd LT TL BB 60 Assigned Karvy Financial Services Ltd LT Fund Based Bk Lines A+ 7500 Assigned (SO)! ! represents conditional rating KRBL Ltd TL A+ 1550 Reaffirmed KRBL Ltd FBL A+ 11000 Reaffirmed MEP Cotton Ltd TL D 445 Suspended MEP Cotton Ltd LT FBL D 555 Suspended Mukand Engineers CC Fac ICRA] BB- 200 Assigned Parixit Industries Ltd TL BBB 276.4 Suspended Parixit Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB 500 Suspended Polestar Maritime Ltd CC ICRA]BBB 125 Reaffirmed Instrument Pooja Casting Pvt Ltd TL B Reaffirmed Pooja Casting Pvt Ltd Cash-Credit B Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services NCD A+ 3000 Assigned Ltd PTC India Financial Services NCD A+ 2000 Assigned Ltd PTC India Financial Services NCD A+ 1000 Assigned Ltd PTC India Financial Services NCD A+ 1000 Assigned Ltd PTC India Financial Services NCD A+ 1000 Assigned Ltd PTC India Financial Services LT sanctioned Bk lines A+ 4250 Assigned Ltd RR Constructions And TL BB 50 Revised to Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BB from BB+ RR Constructions And CC BB 170 Revised to Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BB from BB+ RR Constructions And BG BB / 480 Revised Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd A4 from BB+/ A4+ Shree Bhaarathi Cotton Mills LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Simpolo Vitrified Ltd TL BBB- 348.4 Suspended Simpolo Vitrified Ltd LT FBL BBB- 200 Suspended Sobha Developers Ltd TL BBB 7330 Assigned Sobha Developers Ltd FB Fac BBB 3670 Assigned Sportking India Ltd TL BB 1842.5 Revised from BBB- Sportking India Ltd FBL BB 567.5 Revised from BBB- Stone India Ltd TL LBB+ 280 Assigned Stone India Ltd Fund based working LBB+ 20 Assigned capital Fac Sumitra Ds Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 80 Assigned Supreme Electrocast Pvt Ltd CC B- 130 Assigned Surat Metallics Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 55.4 Suspended Surat Metallics Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 100 Suspended Tilaknagar Industries Ltd LT FB Bk limits LBBB- 380 Withdrawn Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 29 Assigned Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 110 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 