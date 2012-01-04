Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhavya Cements Ltd NFBL A4+ 70 Assigned
Hind Energy & Coal Non Fund Limit - LOC A3 300 Reaffirmed
Beneficiation India Ltd
Hind Energy & Coal Non Fund Limit - BG A3 80* Reaffirmed
Beneficiation India Ltd
* Bank Guarantee limit of Rs. 8 crore is one way interchangeable to Letter of Credit;
however the maximum Bank Guarantee limit is Rs. 8 crore
Hind Energy & Coal Non Fund Limit - A3 12 Reaffirmed
Beneficiation India Ltd Credit Exposure Limit
for forward contract
Mgf Metro Mall Pvt Ltd Amount Non-FBL A4 200 Assigned
Patnaik Minerals Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A1 6.5 Suspended
Fac
R P Infosytems Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Remsons Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 6 Assigned
Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 37.6 Suspended
Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG A4 5 Assigned
Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A4+ 150 Assigned
* Sub-limit of long term limits
Triveni Engineering & CP/ST Debt Programme A1 2250 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Triveni Engineering & NFBL A1 2416 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Wipro Ltd Fund based A1+ 28314 Reaffirmed
Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 2470 Reaffirmed
Bhavya Cements Ltd FBL-TL BB+ 2410 Reaffirmed
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL BBB+ 950 Revised From
LA-
Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd FBL BBB+ 300 Revised From
LA-
Hind Energy & Coal FBL -CC BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Beneficiation India Ltd
K. D. Cements TL B+ 125 Assigned
K. D. Cements FBL B+ 100 Assigned
Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers TL AA 12500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
North Eastern Electric Power FBL-TL AA- 4940 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
North Eastern Electric Power NCD AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Oyster Medisafe Pvt Ltd FBL BB 211.4 Assigned
Oyster Medisafe Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 66.3 Assigned
Oyster Medisafe Pvt Ltd Unallotted BB 202.3 Assigned
Patnaik Minerals Pvt Ltd LT loans & working A 949.7 Suspended
capital Fac
R P Infosytems Ltd FBL A- 3500 Reaffirmed
R P Infosytems Ltd FBL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Remsons Industries Ltd TL BB+ 37.5 Assigned
Remsons Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 160 Assigned
Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd LT FBL LBB 22.4 Suspended
Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B 25 Assigned
Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 45 Assigned
Smv Agencies Pvt Ltd TL B- 600 Suspended
Smv Agencies Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac B- 400 Suspended
Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 150 Assigned
Triveni Engineering & NCD Programme ICRA]A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Triveni Engineering & FBL ICRA]A+ 9990 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Triveni Engineering & TL ICRA]A+ 2458.1 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Wipro Ltd Fund based AAA 28314 Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable) Fac
Wipro Ltd Non-FB Fac AAA 28593 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
