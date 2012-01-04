Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavya Cements Ltd NFBL A4+ 70 Assigned Hind Energy & Coal Non Fund Limit - LOC A3 300 Reaffirmed Beneficiation India Ltd Hind Energy & Coal Non Fund Limit - BG A3 80* Reaffirmed Beneficiation India Ltd * Bank Guarantee limit of Rs. 8 crore is one way interchangeable to Letter of Credit; however the maximum Bank Guarantee limit is Rs. 8 crore Hind Energy & Coal Non Fund Limit - A3 12 Reaffirmed Beneficiation India Ltd Credit Exposure Limit for forward contract Mgf Metro Mall Pvt Ltd Amount Non-FBL A4 200 Assigned Patnaik Minerals Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A1 6.5 Suspended Fac R P Infosytems Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed Remsons Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 6 Assigned Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 37.6 Suspended Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG A4 5 Assigned Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A4+ 150 Assigned * Sub-limit of long term limits Triveni Engineering & CP/ST Debt Programme A1 2250 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & NFBL A1 2416 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Wipro Ltd Fund based A1+ 28314 Reaffirmed Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 2470 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd FBL-TL BB+ 2410 Reaffirmed Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd TL BBB+ 950 Revised From LA- Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd FBL BBB+ 300 Revised From LA- Hind Energy & Coal FBL -CC BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Beneficiation India Ltd K. D. Cements TL B+ 125 Assigned K. D. Cements FBL B+ 100 Assigned Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers TL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Ltd North Eastern Electric Power FBL-TL AA- 4940 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Oyster Medisafe Pvt Ltd FBL BB 211.4 Assigned Oyster Medisafe Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 66.3 Assigned Oyster Medisafe Pvt Ltd Unallotted BB 202.3 Assigned Patnaik Minerals Pvt Ltd LT loans & working A 949.7 Suspended capital Fac R P Infosytems Ltd FBL A- 3500 Reaffirmed R P Infosytems Ltd FBL A- 250 Reaffirmed Remsons Industries Ltd TL BB+ 37.5 Assigned Remsons Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 160 Assigned Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd LT FBL LBB 22.4 Suspended Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B 25 Assigned Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 45 Assigned Smv Agencies Pvt Ltd TL B- 600 Suspended Smv Agencies Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac B- 400 Suspended Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 150 Assigned Triveni Engineering & NCD Programme ICRA]A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & FBL ICRA]A+ 9990 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & TL ICRA]A+ 2458.1 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Wipro Ltd Fund based AAA 28314 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Wipro Ltd Non-FB Fac AAA 28593 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 