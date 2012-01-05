Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd FBL A2 900 Downgraded from A2+ Aarti International Ltd Non-FBL A2 85 Downgraded from A2+ Banco Products (India) Ltd ST - Fund Based# A1+ 707.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 20.00 crore #Short term fund based limit is sublimit to the long term fund based limits Banco Products (India) Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1+ 65.2 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore Banco Products (India) Ltd CP A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Fashions & Apparels FBL A4 100 Assigned Bharat Tissus Pvt Ltd FBL A4 103 Reaffirmed Biological E Ltd ST Fund Based Working A4+ 80 Upgraded from Capital - WCDL A4 Biological E Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4+ 155 Upgraded from (LC/BG) A4 Devkinandan J. Gupta ST non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Dc Industrial Plant Services Non FBL - LOC D 141.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 Goel Jewellery Overseas Non-FB A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Corporation (increased from 5.00) Jaswant & Company ST non FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Kec International Ltd ST debt programme A1 2500 Reaffirmed (including CP) Kudos Chemie Ltd ST NFBL# A4+/ 1572 Downgraded BB+ from A3 #Short Term Non-Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Long Term Non-Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs 0.50 crore and in case the limit is availed as long term facility, the long term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs 157.20 crore. Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Marmagoa Steel Ltd ST FB limits A4 230 Reaffirmed Marmagoa Steel Ltd Non-FBL A4 340 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Bk Limits* A1+ 48030 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 4,073 crore * - includes Rs. 1,125 cr of interchangeable limits, between long term and short term, subject to total rated bank loans not exceeding Rs. 9,353 crore Piramal Glass Ltd FBL A2 2250 Reaffirmed Piramal Glass Ltd NFBL A2 1000 Reaffirmed Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd FBL A4+ 400 Assigned Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 120 Assigned Schenck Process India Ltd NFBL A2+ Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments FD programme MA-# Ltd Tv18 Broadcast Ltd FD programme MA-# LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd TL BBB 1555 Downgraded from BBB+ Aarti International Ltd FBL BBB 600 Downgraded from BBB+ Banco Products (India) Ltd LT - Fund Based A+ 794.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 35.00 crore Bharat Fashions & Apparels TL B+ 23.3 Assigned Biological E Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB+ 1907 Upgraded from B Biological E Ltd LT Fund Based Working BB+ 320 Upgraded from Capital - CC B Dc Industrial Plant Services FBL - CC D 320 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- Dc Industrial Plant Services Non FBL - BG D 1541 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- Devkinandan J. Gupta LT FB Fac BB 15 Suspended Dreamz Achievers India Pvt Ltd TL B+ 342.3 Suspended Dreamz Achievers India Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 15 Suspended Goel Jewellery Overseas FB BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Corporation (reduced from Rs.11.00 cr) Jaswant & Company LT FB Fac BB- 40 Suspended Kec International Ltd LT fund based - CC A+ 900 Reaffirmed limits Enhanced from Rs.600.0 crore Kec International Ltd LT fund based - TL A+ 1518 Reaffirmed Kec International Ltd LT debt programme A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5150.0 crore Kec International Ltd LT and ST non-FBL A+ / 63500 Reaffirmed A1+ Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd TL BBB 305.9 Reaffirmed Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd CC BBB 300 Reaffirmed Krishidhan Seeds Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 1400 Revised From BBB Kudos Chemie Ltd LT FBL^ BB+/ 6886 Downgraded A4+ from BBB- ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs 349.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs 688.60 crore. (enhanced from Rs. 139.55 crore) Marmagoa Steel Ltd CC limits B- 80 Revised From BB- Muthoot Finance Ltd LT Bk Limits* AA- 54750 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 3,572 crore * - includes Rs. 1,125 cr of interchangeable limits, between long term and short term, subject to total rated bank loans not exceeding Rs. 9,353 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd LT loans AA- 2000 Assigned Network18 Media & Investments fund/non FB Fac BBB-# 2568 Ltd Odisha Television Ltd TL BBB- 87.5 Upgraded from BB+ Odisha Television Ltd FBL BBB- 50 Upgraded from BB+ Piramal Glass Ltd FBL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 225 cr. Samhrutha Habitat TL D 180 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Schenck Process India Ltd FBL BBB+ 45 Suspended Sonam Builders LT loan limit BB+ 180 Suspended Sonam Builders FBL BB+ 180 Suspended Tv18 Broadcast Ltd fund/ non FB Fac BBB# 4780 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)