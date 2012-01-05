Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti International Ltd FBL A2 900 Downgraded
from A2+
Aarti International Ltd Non-FBL A2 85 Downgraded
from A2+
Banco Products (India) Ltd ST - Fund Based# A1+ 707.3 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 20.00 crore
#Short term fund based limit is sublimit to the long term fund based limits
Banco Products (India) Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1+ 65.2 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore
Banco Products (India) Ltd CP A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Bharat Fashions & Apparels FBL A4 100 Assigned
Bharat Tissus Pvt Ltd FBL A4 103 Reaffirmed
Biological E Ltd ST Fund Based Working A4+ 80 Upgraded from
Capital - WCDL A4
Biological E Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4+ 155 Upgraded from
(LC/BG) A4
Devkinandan J. Gupta ST non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned
Dc Industrial Plant Services Non FBL - LOC D 141.5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from A4
Goel Jewellery Overseas Non-FB A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Corporation
(increased from 5.00)
Jaswant & Company ST non FB Fac A4 10 Assigned
Kec International Ltd ST debt programme A1 2500 Reaffirmed
(including CP)
Kudos Chemie Ltd ST NFBL# A4+/ 1572 Downgraded
BB+ from A3
#Short Term Non-Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Long Term Non-Fund Based limits to
the extent of Rs 0.50 crore and in case the limit is availed as long term facility, the long
term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term
non-fund based limits cannot exceed Rs 157.20 crore.
Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 270 Reaffirmed
Marmagoa Steel Ltd ST FB limits A4 230 Reaffirmed
Marmagoa Steel Ltd Non-FBL A4 340 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Bk Limits* A1+ 48030 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 4,073 crore
* - includes Rs. 1,125 cr of interchangeable limits, between long term and short term, subject
to total rated bank loans not exceeding Rs. 9,353 crore
Piramal Glass Ltd FBL A2 2250 Reaffirmed
Piramal Glass Ltd NFBL A2 1000 Reaffirmed
Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd FBL A4+ 400 Assigned
Ravi Dyeware Co. Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 120 Assigned
Schenck Process India Ltd NFBL A2+ Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Network18 Media & Investments FD programme MA-#
Ltd
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd FD programme MA-#
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti International Ltd TL BBB 1555 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Aarti International Ltd FBL BBB 600 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Banco Products (India) Ltd LT - Fund Based A+ 794.8 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 35.00 crore
Bharat Fashions & Apparels TL B+ 23.3 Assigned
Biological E Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB+ 1907 Upgraded from
B
Biological E Ltd LT Fund Based Working BB+ 320 Upgraded from
Capital - CC B
Dc Industrial Plant Services FBL - CC D 320 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BB-
Dc Industrial Plant Services Non FBL - BG D 1541 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
BB-
Devkinandan J. Gupta LT FB Fac BB 15 Suspended
Dreamz Achievers India Pvt Ltd TL B+ 342.3 Suspended
Dreamz Achievers India Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 15 Suspended
Goel Jewellery Overseas FB BB+ 95 Reaffirmed
Corporation
(reduced from Rs.11.00 cr)
Jaswant & Company LT FB Fac BB- 40 Suspended
Kec International Ltd LT fund based - CC A+ 900 Reaffirmed
limits
Enhanced from Rs.600.0 crore
Kec International Ltd LT fund based - TL A+ 1518 Reaffirmed
Kec International Ltd LT debt programme A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.5150.0 crore
Kec International Ltd LT and ST non-FBL A+ / 63500 Reaffirmed
A1+
Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd TL BBB 305.9 Reaffirmed
Kiran Udyog Pvt Ltd CC BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Krishidhan Seeds Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 1400 Revised From
BBB
Kudos Chemie Ltd LT FBL^ BB+/ 6886 Downgraded
A4+ from
BBB-
^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent
of Rs 349.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term
rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based
limits cannot exceed Rs 688.60 crore. (enhanced from Rs. 139.55 crore)
Marmagoa Steel Ltd CC limits B- 80 Revised From
BB-
Muthoot Finance Ltd LT Bk Limits* AA- 54750 Assigned
Enhanced from Rs. 3,572 crore
* - includes Rs. 1,125 cr of interchangeable limits, between long term and short term, subject
to total rated bank loans not exceeding Rs. 9,353 crore
Muthoot Finance Ltd LT loans AA- 2000 Assigned
Network18 Media & Investments fund/non FB Fac BBB-# 2568
Ltd
Odisha Television Ltd TL BBB- 87.5 Upgraded from
BB+
Odisha Television Ltd FBL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
BB+
Piramal Glass Ltd FBL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed
*Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and
hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 225 cr.
Samhrutha Habitat TL D 180 Assigned
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Schenck Process India Ltd FBL BBB+ 45 Suspended
Sonam Builders LT loan limit BB+ 180 Suspended
Sonam Builders FBL BB+ 180 Suspended
Tv18 Broadcast Ltd fund/ non FB Fac BBB# 4780
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
