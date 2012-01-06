Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd solar projects. SP 3B - Assigned Apeejay Surrendra Corporate FBL A1+ 500 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 33.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 2.55 crore Dhaval Agri Exports ST Fund Based A4 280 Revised from A4+ Dhaval Agri Exports Non Fund Based# A4 30 Revised from A4+ #sublimit within short term fund based limits General Mechanical Works Pvt BG A3 730 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 27.50 crore General Mechanical Works Pvt Bill Discounting* A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd *sub limit of cash credit limits Hd Enterprises BG A3 220 Reaffirmed Kalyani Thermal Systems Ltd NFBL A3 330 Reaffirmed Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd ST fund based A3 95 Assigned Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 56 Assigned Mallcom India Ltd ST fund based and A4 396.6 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 790 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 59.0 crore Pooja Exports ST, FB Fac A3 2300 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 170 crore Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd CP programme A2 250 Assigned Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd ST, FB Fac A2 850 Assigned Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 150 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd CP / ST NCD (NCD) A1+ 50000 Assigned programme Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Sidd'S Jewels Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A3 1450 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 107 crore Vamsi Labs Ltd Non Fund Based A4 1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3 K Prime Properties CC BB 85 Assigned Apeejay Surrendra Corporate FBL A+ 500 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Apeejay Tea Ltd Bk Fac A+ 1000 Withdrawn Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB 73.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 2.13 crore Aryan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 4.90 crore Axis Capital Protection Axis Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Oriented Fund - Series 2 Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 2 Balaji Action Buildwell TL BB+ 692.4 Reaffirmed Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro FB Fac B+ 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Dhaval Agri Exports TL BB 1000 Revised from BB+ Dhaval Agri Exports CC BB 110 Revised from BB+ General Mechanical Works Pvt TL BBB- 66 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Nil General Mechanical Works Pvt CC BBB- 81 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 1.10 crore Gurudeva Charitable Trust Bk Fac D 500 Suspended Hd Enterprises CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kalyani Thermal Systems Ltd TL BBB- 528 Reaffirmed Kalyani Thermal Systems Ltd FBL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Keystone Infracon India Pvt Ltd BG D/ 400 Assigned D Keystone Infracon India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D/ 17.4 Assigned D Keystone Infracon India Pvt Ltd FBL D 282.6 Assigned Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 133.2 Suspended Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 45 Suspended Kiz Foods Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 32 Assigned Facility- CC Kiz Foods Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 31 Assigned Facility- TL M/S Dev Cotton & Oil Industries CC B+ 80 Assigned M/S Dev Cotton & Oil Industries TL B+ 20 Assigned Mallcom India Ltd CC facility BB 140 Suspended Metrocity Tiles Pvt Ltd TL BB 68.9 Assigned Metrocity Tiles Pvt Ltd CC BB 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore Metrocity Tiles Pvt Ltd BG BB 15 Assigned Parakh Agro Industries Ltd TL BBB 810 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 68.0 crore Parakh Agro Industries Ltd CC BBB 1100 Reaffirmed Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd NCD programme BBB 750 Assigned Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 1150 Assigned Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BBB 350 Assigned Rp Multimetals Pvt Ltd CC* BB-/ 100 Assigned A4 *Cash Credit Limit of Rs. 10.00 crore fully convertible to Letter of Credit limits Rp Multimetals Pvt Ltd LOC/Buyers Credit** BB-/ 300 Assigned A4 **Letter of Credit convertible to Cash Credit Limits upto Rs. 10.00 crore and convertible to Buyer's credit upto Rs. 30.00 crore Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B 25 Downgraded from BB- Sfpl Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B 45 Downgraded from BB- Vamsi Labs Ltd TL B- 71 Reaffirmed Vamsi Labs Ltd CC B- 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.