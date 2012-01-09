Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 6 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atom Ceramic NFBL A4 4 Reaffirmed Bikaji Foods International Ltd NFBL A1 10 Reaffirmed Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Non- Fund Based A4 73 Assigned Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated A4 49.6 Assigned CPL Energy India Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 3B Assigned Esmeralda International ST FB Fac A4+ 400 Withdrawn H. K. Cotton Industries FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed HSIL Ltd NFBL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Ideal Jewels (I) Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 80 Suspended Jay Mahesh Sugar Industries Ltd NFBL A4 300 Assigned JK Paper Ltd CP A2+ 400 Reaffirmed M.V. Shiptrade Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 300 Reaffirmed Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Non Fund Based A3+ 280 Assigned Ltd Phoeniix Ltd Fund based facility A4 100 Suspended Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 1250 Assigned Shree Pushkar Petro Products ST Non-FBL A3 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Vigneshkumar Jewellers FB Fac A4 180 Assigned Sri Narasus Coffee Co. Ltd FB Fac A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Sudeep Pharma Ltd BG A3 0.5 Assigned Tara Chand & Sons Non FB Fac A4 57 Suspended Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 20 Reaffirmed VASU Chemicals LOC A3 95 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Logistics Ltd TL BBB- 43.7 Assigned Alupro Building Systems Pvt Ltd FBL- LT D 180 Revised from BBB- Alupro Building Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST D 280 Revised from BBB- Atom Ceramic FBL B+ 20 Revised from BB- Atom Ceramic TL B+ 31.5 Revised from BB- Atom Ceramic Unallocated - FBL B+ 10 Revised from BB- Bikaji Foods International Ltd FBL A- 50 Reaffirmed Bikaji Foods International Ltd TL A- 140 Reaffirmed Castall Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 242.4 Suspended A4 Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL BB 277.4 Assigned Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB 400 Assigned Ciem Construction Pvt Ltd Fund Based (Working B+ 700 Suspended Capital) Crown Lifters Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 250 Suspended DSP Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Strategic Bond Fund AAAmfs DSP Blackrock Investment DSP BlackRock Money Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Manager Fund AAAmfs Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 85 Assigned H. K. Cotton Industries TL B+ 8 Downgraded from BB- H. K. Cotton Industries FBL B+ 60 Downgraded from BB- HSIL Ltd Fund Based Working A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Capital Fac HSIL Ltd TL A+ 970 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd ECB Loans A+ 2234.7 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Programme Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines AA- Assigned Jagdish Chand Gupta, Engineers FB Fac D 65.5 Suspended & Contractors JAY Mahesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL BB 2705 Assigned JAY Mahesh Sugar Industries Ltd FBL BB 900 Assigned M.V. Shiptrade Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 50 Reaffirmed Naman Construction Pvt Ltd Fund Based (Working B+ 350 Suspended Capital) Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BB 1000 Reaffirmed Paragon Polymer Products Pvt CC BBB+ 775 Reaffirmed Ltd Paragon Polymer Products Pvt TL BBB+ 284.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Proposed Fac BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Ltd Phoeniix Ltd TL Fac B- 188.6 Suspended Phoeniix Ltd non FB Fac B- 3 Suspended Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BB+ 1886.5 Assigned Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT FBL BB+ 1450 Assigned Preston India Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Puducherry Municipality Ltd Issuer Rating IrBB Reaffirmed Seven Island Shipping Ltd TL Fac C 265 Suspended Shanthi Gears Ltd FB Fac AA- Assigned Shanthi Gears Ltd FB Fac AA- Assigned Shree Pushkar Petro Products LT FBL BBB- Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Pushkar Petro Products TL BBB- Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Ramkrushna Ginning And CC facility BB- 99 Assigned Oil Industries Shree Vigneshkumar Jewellers FB Fac BB- 70 Assigned Siddhivinayak Motors Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC BB 75 Assigned Facility Sri Narasus Coffee Co. Ltd TL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Sri Narasus Coffee Co. Ltd FB Fac BB+ 505 Reaffirmed Sudeep Pharma Ltd TL BBB- 29.1 Assigned Sudeep Pharma Ltd CC BBB- 70 Assigned Tara Chand & Sons FB Fac BB 59.5 Suspended Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 310.7 Reaffirmed Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB- 33 Reaffirmed VASU Chemicals CC BBB- 75 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)