Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abs Mercantile (P) Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt Non-FBL A2+ 50 Downgraded Ltd from A1 Amber Builders ST Non Fund Based- BG A4 100 Assigned Anusaya Auto Press Parts Pvt Bill Discounting A3+ 40# Revised from Ltd A3 # - The Bill Discounting facility is a sublimit of the Cash Credit facility Anusaya Auto Press Parts Pvt NFBL (BG/LOC) A3+ 300 Revised from Ltd A3 Appl Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2 90 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc ST, non-FB Fac A4 15 Assigned Avid Apparel Industries FBL ICRA]A4 100 Assigned Avid Apparel Industries Non-FBL ICRA]A4 10 Assigned Diagold Designs Ltd ST FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Diagold Designs Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Emmbros Auto Comp Ltd BG A3 25 Assigned Genus Apparels FBL A4 85 Reaffirmed Genus Apparels Non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd Pre/post shipment A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed credit Fac Hcl Technologies Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd NFBL A1- 2487.9 Reaffirmed India Telecom Infra Ltd ST Loan D 1500 Downgraded from A3 Kalindee Rail Nirman Non Fund Based A2 1000 Reaffirmed (Engineers) Ltd Kay Bouvet Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 1012.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 55.55 crore Kay Bouvet Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 190 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 11.86 crore Mangalam Alloys Ltd Non Fund Based A3 85 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd ST NFBL ICRA]A3 500 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd ST FBL ICRA]A3 75 Reaffirmed Northern Strips Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 50 Revised from A3 Patdiam ST FB Fac A4 170 Suspended Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 220 Suspended Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 50 downgraded from A1 Raj Ratan Smelters Ltd NFBL A4 13 Reaffirmed Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd ST NFBL D 115* Downgraded from A4 *ST NFB limits are sub-limits of LT Term loan of Rs 21 crore Royal Energy Ltd ST NFBL D 130* Revised from BB- *Sub limits of LT Fund Based Limits Raman Ispat (Pvt) Ltd LC/BG A4 10 Assigned Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 400 Assigned (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 200 Assigned (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 350 Assigned (SO) Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 200 Assigned (SO) Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees/LC A4 70 Reaffirmed Limits S M Rolling Works Bill Discounting A3 30# Revised from A4+ # - The Bill Discounting facility is a sublimit of the Cash Credit facility S M Rolling Works NFBL (BG/LOC) A3 165 Revised from A4+ Satyam Roller Floor Mills Pvt proposed limits A4 34.5 Suspended Ltd Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Thangam Spinners India ST non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sivaraj Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 50 Downgraded from A1 Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning NFBL A4 20.1 Reaffirmed Mills (P) Ltd (Reduced from 2.31cr) Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt Non-FBL A2+ 50 Downgraded Ltd from A1 Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning TL BBB+ 885 Downgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from A2+ Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 150 Downgraded from A1 Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning Non-FBL A2+ 50 Downgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from A1 Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 150 Downgraded from A2+ Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd FBL - ST A4+ 10 Revised from ICRA]A3 Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 40 Revised from ICRA]A3 Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd FBL - ST A4+ 10 Revised from A3 Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 40 Revised from A3 Transafe Services Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 115 Suspended United Brothers ST FBL A4 400 Reaffirmed United Brothers ST NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Varalakshmi Starch Industries ST FB Fac (sub A4 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd limits)# #Sub Limits of long term fund based facilities Varalakshmi Starch Industries ST Non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 50 Revised from A1 Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill A4 20 Assigned Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abs Mercantile (Pvt) Ltd TL BB 15.5 Reaffirmed Abs Mercantile (Pvt) Ltd CC Fac BB 55 Reaffirmed Abs Mercantile (Pvt) Ltd Proposed Fund based BB/ 64.5 Reaffirmed and Non-FBL A4 Action Ginni Devi Cancer Bk lines BB 260 Suspended Hospital Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt TL BBB+ 236.6 Downgraded Ltd from A- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt FB Limits BBB+ 360 Downgraded Ltd from A- Amber Builders LT FBL - CC BB- 50 Assigned Amit Brothers Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended Anusaya Auto Press Parts Pvt CC/Overdraft BBB 90 Revised from Ltd BBB- Apex Encon Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB 1200 Assigned Apex Encon Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits BBB 4200 Assigned Apex Encon Projects Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1800 Assigned Appl Industries Ltd TL BBB 231.1 Reaffirmed Appl Industries Ltd CC Fac BBB 260 Reaffirmed Appl Industries Ltd Fund based and Non-FBL BBB/ 120 Reaffirmed A2 Appl Industries Ltd Proposed Fund based BBB/ 98.9 Reaffirmed and Non-FBL A2 Apurva Biopharm Inc LT, FB Fac B- 40 Assigned Dhillon Kool Drinks & FB/Non-FBL BBB 208 Reaffirmed Beverages Pvt Ltd (SO) Elec Steel Processing FBL, TL non FB Fac BB/ 125 Suspended Industries A4 Electronic Enterprises (I) Pvt LT, FB Fac (CC) BB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Electronic Enterprises (I) Pvt LT, non-FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Emmbros Auto Comp Ltd TL BBB- 141.1 Assigned Emmbros Auto Comp Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB-/ 105 Assigned A3 Engineering Projects (India) NFBL A+/ 8936.4 Assigned Ltd A1+ Genus Apparels FBL B+ 50 Revised from BB- Glittek Granites Ltd TL D 37.3 Downgraded from BB Gokak Textiles Ltd FB Fac BB 1007 Assigned (enhanced from 69.00cr) H.R. Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 220 Revised from BB+ Hcl Technologies Ltd CC Fac AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Hcl Technologies Ltd Secured Debentures AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Programme (tranche 1) Hcl Technologies Ltd Secured Debentures AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Programme (tranche 2) Hcl Technologies Ltd Non-fund based AA+/ 6300 Reaffirmed working capital Fac A1+ Hcl Technologies Ltd Fund based working AA+/ 4710.4 Reaffirmed capital Fac A1+ Hcl Technologies Ltd Fund based and AA+/ 1307.2 Reaffirmed non-fund based A1+ working capital Fac Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd Bk TL A- 742.9 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd FBL A- 315 Reaffirmed India Telecom Infra Ltd TL (LT) D 5750 Downgraded from BBB- India Telecom Infra Ltd FBL (LT) D 250 Downgraded from BBB- India Telecom Infra Ltd NFBL (ST) D 300 Downgraded from BBB- Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd TL A+ 80.5 Reaffirmed Reduction in limits from Rs. 16.95 Crore Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+/ 725 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac A1+ Limits enhanced from Rs. 62.50 Crore Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers' A+/ 245 Reaffirmed Credit Fac A1+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated A+/ 109 Reaffirmed A1+ Kalindee Rail Nirman Fund Based BBB 850 Reaffirmed (Engineers) Ltd Kalindee Rail Nirman Non Fund Based BBB 1000 Reaffirmed (Engineers) Ltd Kay Bouvet Engineering Pvt Ltd CC/Overdraft BBB 287.7 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.18.00 crore Khatushyam Processors (P) Ltd FBL and TL BB- 119.1 Suspended Kumar Brothers (Chemists) Pvt Bk Fac BB-/ - Suspended Ltd A4 Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Bk lines BBB- 238.4 Suspended Charitable Trust Mangalam Alloys Ltd TL BBB- 143.5 Reaffirmed Mangalam Alloys Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Mangalam Alloys Ltd Unallocated BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 5880 Assigned Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd FBL BB 20 Assigned Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB 80 Assigned Neel Metal Products Ltd CC/WCDL A+/ 623.9 Reaffirmed A1+ Enhanced from Rs 62.39 crore Neel Metal Products Ltd NFBL A+/ 1120 Reaffirmed A1+ Enhanced from Rs 112.00 crore Neel Metal Products Ltd Fund Based and Non-FBL A+/ 580 Reaffirmed A1+ Enhanced from Rs 58.00 crore Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated A+/ 200 Reaffirmed A1+ Reduced from Rs 20.00 crore Next Wave India Non-FBL (ICRA)BBB-/ 25 Reaffirmed A3 Next Wave India TL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Next Wave India CC Fac BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Next Wave India Proposed Fund based BBB- 13.2 Reaffirmed and Non-FBL Nile Ltd TL BBB- 128.8 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd LT FBL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Nile Ltd LT non fund based BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Northern Strips Ltd FBL BB+ 151 Revised from BBB- Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 450.3 downgraded from A- Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 500 downgraded from A- Raj Ratan Smelters Ltd FBL B 137 Revised from BB- Raman Ispat (Pvt) Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 40 Assigned Riddhi Agro Industries FBL (TL) BB- 22.4 Assigned Riddhi Agro Industries FBL (CC) BB- 77 Assigned Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL D 210 Downgraded from BB Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC D 40 Downgraded from BB Royal Energy Ltd LT FBL D 260 Revised from BB- Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd TL BB 26.3 Reaffirmed Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 270 Reaffirmed S M Rolling Works CC/Overdraft BBB- 74.9 Revised from BB+ Sahyadri Agro Produce And TL B 412.7 Revised from Dairy Pvt Ltd BB+ Sahyadri Agro Produce And CC B 120 Revised from Dairy Pvt Ltd BB+ Sahyadri Agro Produce And NFBL (BG/LC) B 380.2 Revised from Dairy Pvt Ltd BB+ Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 150 Assigned Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB- 10 Assigned Credit Satyam Roller Floor Mills Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 45.5 Suspended Ltd Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt LT FBL BB- 125 Revised from Ltd BB (enhanced from 7.5cr) Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd TL BB 68 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.48cr) Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Shri Thangam Spinners India TL Fac, B+ 50.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shri Thangam Spinners India LT non-fund based B+ 69 Suspended Pvt Ltd facility Sivaraj Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 150 Downgraded from A- Sivaraj Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 300 Downgraded from A- Sobha Developers Ltd TL BBB 7330 Upgraded from BBB Sobha Developers Ltd FB Fac BBB 3670 Upgraded from BBB Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning FBL B+ 473.1 Downgraded Mills (P) Ltd from BB (Enhanced from 32.01cr) Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt TL BBB+ 259.2 Downgraded Ltd from A- Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt FB Limits BBB+ 400 Downgraded Ltd from A- Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 416 Downgraded from A- Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 800 Downgraded from A- Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd Line of credit BBB+ 150 Suspended Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 280.3 Downgraded from A- Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 500 Downgraded from A- Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd FBL - LT BB+ 141 Revised from ICRA]BBB- Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd FBL - LT BB+ 141 Revised from BBB- Transafe Services Ltd LT loans B 2405 Suspended Transafe Services Ltd working capital Fac B 430 Suspended Umak Educational Trust TL BB 340 Reaffirmed United Brothers LT FBL BB- 110 Downgraded from BB Varalakshmi Starch Industries TL BB- 175.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Varalakshmi Starch Industries LT FB Fac BB- 130 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 118 Revised from A- Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 330 Revised from A- Viaban Exim Pvt Ltd LT and ST FB Fac ICRA]BB/ 100 Suspended ICRA]A4 Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd CC BB- 40 Assigned Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 223.9 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)