Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abs Mercantile (P) Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt Non-FBL A2+ 50 Downgraded
Ltd from A1
Amber Builders ST Non Fund Based- BG A4 100 Assigned
Anusaya Auto Press Parts Pvt Bill Discounting A3+ 40# Revised from
Ltd A3
# - The Bill Discounting facility is a sublimit of the Cash Credit facility
Anusaya Auto Press Parts Pvt NFBL (BG/LOC) A3+ 300 Revised from
Ltd A3
Appl Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2 90 Reaffirmed
Apurva Biopharm Inc ST, non-FB Fac A4 15 Assigned
Avid Apparel Industries FBL ICRA]A4 100 Assigned
Avid Apparel Industries Non-FBL ICRA]A4 10 Assigned
Diagold Designs Ltd ST FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Diagold Designs Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Emmbros Auto Comp Ltd BG A3 25 Assigned
Genus Apparels FBL A4 85 Reaffirmed
Genus Apparels Non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Hcl Technologies Ltd Pre/post shipment A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
credit Fac
Hcl Technologies Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd NFBL A1- 2487.9 Reaffirmed
India Telecom Infra Ltd ST Loan D 1500 Downgraded
from A3
Kalindee Rail Nirman Non Fund Based A2 1000 Reaffirmed
(Engineers) Ltd
Kay Bouvet Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 1012.3 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 55.55 crore
Kay Bouvet Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 190 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 11.86 crore
Mangalam Alloys Ltd Non Fund Based A3 85 Reaffirmed
Nile Ltd ST NFBL ICRA]A3 500 Reaffirmed
Nile Ltd ST FBL ICRA]A3 75 Reaffirmed
Northern Strips Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 50 Revised from
A3
Patdiam ST FB Fac A4 170 Suspended
Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 220 Suspended
Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 50 downgraded
from A1
Raj Ratan Smelters Ltd NFBL A4 13 Reaffirmed
Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd ST NFBL D 115* Downgraded
from A4
*ST NFB limits are sub-limits of LT Term loan of Rs 21 crore
Royal Energy Ltd ST NFBL D 130* Revised from
BB-
*Sub limits of LT Fund Based Limits
Raman Ispat (Pvt) Ltd LC/BG A4 10 Assigned
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 400 Assigned
(SO)
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 200 Assigned
(SO)
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 350 Assigned
(SO)
Ramco Systems Ltd ST Loans A1+ 200 Assigned
(SO)
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees/LC A4 70 Reaffirmed
Limits
S M Rolling Works Bill Discounting A3 30# Revised from
A4+
# - The Bill Discounting facility is a sublimit of the Cash Credit facility
S M Rolling Works NFBL (BG/LOC) A3 165 Revised from
A4+
Satyam Roller Floor Mills Pvt proposed limits A4 34.5 Suspended
Ltd
Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt ST Non-FBL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Thangam Spinners India ST non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sivaraj Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 50 Downgraded
from A1
Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning NFBL A4 20.1 Reaffirmed
Mills (P) Ltd
(Reduced from 2.31cr)
Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt Non-FBL A2+ 50 Downgraded
Ltd from A1
Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning TL BBB+ 885 Downgraded
Mills Pvt Ltd from
A2+
Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 150 Downgraded
from
A1
Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning Non-FBL A2+ 50 Downgraded
Mills Pvt Ltd from
A1
Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 150 Downgraded
from
A2+
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd FBL - ST A4+ 10 Revised from
ICRA]A3
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 40 Revised from
ICRA]A3
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd FBL - ST A4+ 10 Revised from
A3
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 40 Revised from
A3
Transafe Services Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 115 Suspended
United Brothers ST FBL A4 400 Reaffirmed
United Brothers ST NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Varalakshmi Starch Industries ST FB Fac (sub A4 90 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd limits)#
#Sub Limits of long term fund based facilities
Varalakshmi Starch Industries ST Non-FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 50 Revised from
A1
Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill A4 20 Assigned
Purchase/Foreign Bill
Discounting
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abs Mercantile (Pvt) Ltd TL BB 15.5 Reaffirmed
Abs Mercantile (Pvt) Ltd CC Fac BB 55 Reaffirmed
Abs Mercantile (Pvt) Ltd Proposed Fund based BB/ 64.5 Reaffirmed
and Non-FBL A4
Action Ginni Devi Cancer Bk lines BB 260 Suspended
Hospital
Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt TL BBB+ 236.6 Downgraded
Ltd from A-
Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt FB Limits BBB+ 360 Downgraded
Ltd from A-
Amber Builders LT FBL - CC BB- 50 Assigned
Amit Brothers Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB- 200 Suspended
Anusaya Auto Press Parts Pvt CC/Overdraft BBB 90 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
Apex Encon Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB 1200 Assigned
Apex Encon Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits BBB 4200 Assigned
Apex Encon Projects Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1800 Assigned
Appl Industries Ltd TL BBB 231.1 Reaffirmed
Appl Industries Ltd CC Fac BBB 260 Reaffirmed
Appl Industries Ltd Fund based and Non-FBL BBB/ 120 Reaffirmed
A2
Appl Industries Ltd Proposed Fund based BBB/ 98.9 Reaffirmed
and Non-FBL A2
Apurva Biopharm Inc LT, FB Fac B- 40 Assigned
Dhillon Kool Drinks & FB/Non-FBL BBB 208 Reaffirmed
Beverages Pvt Ltd (SO)
Elec Steel Processing FBL, TL non FB Fac BB/ 125 Suspended
Industries A4
Electronic Enterprises (I) Pvt LT, FB Fac (CC) BB 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Electronic Enterprises (I) Pvt LT, non-FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emmbros Auto Comp Ltd TL BBB- 141.1 Assigned
Emmbros Auto Comp Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB-/ 105 Assigned
A3
Engineering Projects (India) NFBL A+/ 8936.4 Assigned
Ltd A1+
Genus Apparels FBL B+ 50 Revised from
BB-
Glittek Granites Ltd TL D 37.3 Downgraded
from BB
Gokak Textiles Ltd FB Fac BB 1007 Assigned
(enhanced from 69.00cr)
H.R. Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 220 Revised from
BB+
Hcl Technologies Ltd CC Fac AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Hcl Technologies Ltd Secured Debentures AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Programme (tranche 1)
Hcl Technologies Ltd Secured Debentures AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Programme (tranche 2)
Hcl Technologies Ltd Non-fund based AA+/ 6300 Reaffirmed
working capital Fac A1+
Hcl Technologies Ltd Fund based working AA+/ 4710.4 Reaffirmed
capital Fac A1+
Hcl Technologies Ltd Fund based and AA+/ 1307.2 Reaffirmed
non-fund based A1+
working capital Fac
Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd Bk TL A- 742.9 Reaffirmed
Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd FBL A- 315 Reaffirmed
India Telecom Infra Ltd TL (LT) D 5750 Downgraded
from
BBB-
India Telecom Infra Ltd FBL (LT) D 250 Downgraded
from
BBB-
India Telecom Infra Ltd NFBL (ST) D 300 Downgraded
from
BBB-
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd TL A+ 80.5 Reaffirmed
Reduction in limits from Rs. 16.95 Crore
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+/ 725 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac A1+
Limits enhanced from Rs. 62.50 Crore
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers' A+/ 245 Reaffirmed
Credit Fac A1+
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated A+/ 109 Reaffirmed
A1+
Kalindee Rail Nirman Fund Based BBB 850 Reaffirmed
(Engineers) Ltd
Kalindee Rail Nirman Non Fund Based BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
(Engineers) Ltd
Kay Bouvet Engineering Pvt Ltd CC/Overdraft BBB 287.7 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.18.00 crore
Khatushyam Processors (P) Ltd FBL and TL BB- 119.1 Suspended
Kumar Brothers (Chemists) Pvt Bk Fac BB-/ - Suspended
Ltd A4
Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Bk lines BBB- 238.4 Suspended
Charitable Trust
Mangalam Alloys Ltd TL BBB- 143.5 Reaffirmed
Mangalam Alloys Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB- 185 Reaffirmed
Mangalam Alloys Ltd Unallocated BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed
Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 5880 Assigned
Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd FBL BB 20 Assigned
Medhaj Techno Concepts Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB 80 Assigned
Neel Metal Products Ltd CC/WCDL A+/ 623.9 Reaffirmed
A1+
Enhanced from Rs 62.39 crore
Neel Metal Products Ltd NFBL A+/ 1120 Reaffirmed
A1+
Enhanced from Rs 112.00 crore
Neel Metal Products Ltd Fund Based and Non-FBL A+/ 580 Reaffirmed
A1+
Enhanced from Rs 58.00 crore
Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated A+/ 200 Reaffirmed
A1+
Reduced from Rs 20.00 crore
Next Wave India Non-FBL (ICRA)BBB-/ 25 Reaffirmed
A3
Next Wave India TL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed
Next Wave India CC Fac BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Next Wave India Proposed Fund based BBB- 13.2 Reaffirmed
and Non-FBL
Nile Ltd TL BBB- 128.8 Reaffirmed
Nile Ltd LT FBL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Nile Ltd LT non fund based BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Northern Strips Ltd FBL BB+ 151 Revised from
BBB-
Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 450.3 downgraded
from A-
Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 500 downgraded
from A-
Raj Ratan Smelters Ltd FBL B 137 Revised from
BB-
Raman Ispat (Pvt) Ltd Working Capital Limits B+ 40 Assigned
Riddhi Agro Industries FBL (TL) BB- 22.4 Assigned
Riddhi Agro Industries FBL (CC) BB- 77 Assigned
Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL D 210 Downgraded
from BB
Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC D 40 Downgraded
from BB
Royal Energy Ltd LT FBL D 260 Revised from
BB-
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd TL BB 26.3 Reaffirmed
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 270 Reaffirmed
S M Rolling Works CC/Overdraft BBB- 74.9 Revised from
BB+
Sahyadri Agro Produce And TL B 412.7 Revised from
Dairy Pvt Ltd BB+
Sahyadri Agro Produce And CC B 120 Revised from
Dairy Pvt Ltd BB+
Sahyadri Agro Produce And NFBL (BG/LC) B 380.2 Revised from
Dairy Pvt Ltd BB+
Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 150 Assigned
Samal Auto (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB- 10 Assigned
Credit
Satyam Roller Floor Mills Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 45.5 Suspended
Ltd
Satyavan Sales Promotion Pvt LT FBL BB- 125 Revised from
Ltd BB
(enhanced from 7.5cr)
Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd TL BB 68 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 8.48cr)
Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Shri Thangam Spinners India TL Fac, B+ 50.8 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Shri Thangam Spinners India LT non-fund based B+ 69 Suspended
Pvt Ltd facility
Sivaraj Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 150 Downgraded
from A-
Sivaraj Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 300 Downgraded
from A-
Sobha Developers Ltd TL BBB 7330 Upgraded from
BBB
Sobha Developers Ltd FB Fac BBB 3670 Upgraded from
BBB
Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning FBL B+ 473.1 Downgraded
Mills (P) Ltd from BB
(Enhanced from 32.01cr)
Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt TL BBB+ 259.2 Downgraded
Ltd from A-
Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt FB Limits BBB+ 400 Downgraded
Ltd from A-
Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 416 Downgraded
from A-
Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 800 Downgraded
from A-
Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd Line of credit BBB+ 150 Suspended
Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 280.3 Downgraded
from A-
Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 500 Downgraded
from A-
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd FBL - LT BB+ 141 Revised from
ICRA]BBB-
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd FBL - LT BB+ 141 Revised from
BBB-
Transafe Services Ltd LT loans B 2405 Suspended
Transafe Services Ltd working capital Fac B 430 Suspended
Umak Educational Trust TL BB 340 Reaffirmed
United Brothers LT FBL BB- 110 Downgraded
from BB
Varalakshmi Starch Industries TL BB- 175.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Varalakshmi Starch Industries LT FB Fac BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 118 Revised from
A-
Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 330 Revised from
A-
Viaban Exim Pvt Ltd LT and ST FB Fac ICRA]BB/ 100 Suspended
ICRA]A4
Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd CC BB- 40 Assigned
Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 223.9 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
