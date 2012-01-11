Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adcock Ingram Ltd FB Fac A2(SO) 120 Reaffirmed Adcock Ingram Ltd Non-FB Fac A2(SO) 30 Reaffirmed Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk Fac A3 17.8 Assigned Apple Commodities Ltd STworking capital Fac A4+ 500 Suspended Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga Non-FB Fac A4 48.4 Assigned Spinners Pvt Ltd Aspen International Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 600 Reaffirmed Avg Motors Ltd FB Fac A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Avg Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 60 Suspended Bgr Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 1310 Downgraded From A1 Bhansali Bright Bars Pvt Ltd ST fund and non-FBL A4 350 Suspended Blue Bird Arts Manufacturing term FB Fac A2 320 Suspended Pvt Ltd Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 65 Assigned Essar Telecom Infrastructure Non-FBL A2 530 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Finestar Jewellery & Diamonds ST FBL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Giesecke & Devrient India Pvt Non-FBL* A2+ 930 Reaffirmed Ltd *Rs. 93 crores, non-fund based lines also include Rs. 64 crores interchangeable lines between non fund based and fund-based Hindustan Tin Works Ltd LC/BG Limits A1 500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A1 50 Reaffirmed Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd FBL (EPC/WCDL) A3 600 Assigned Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd Non-FBL (LC) A3 50 Assigned Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 35 Assigned Just Textiles Ltd ST non FB Fac D 20 Suspended Medreich Ltd FB Fac A2 1462 Reaffirmed Medreich Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 270 Reaffirmed Metso Minerals (India) Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Muscat Polymer Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 37.5 Suspended Muscat Polymer Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 10 Suspended Paramount Iron And Steel Works Non-FBL A2 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pas Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 17.5 Downgraded From A4 Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac A4 2.5 Assigned Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac A3+ 130 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fund based A3+ 165 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 490 Assigned Sunglow Suitings Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 0.5 Assigned Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A1 75 Assigned Udit Infraworld Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 35 Assigned Veekay Plast ST non FB limits A4 20 Reaffirmed Vijai Infrastructure Ltd ST, non fund based BG A2+ 1345 Suspended Fac Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd FBL* A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd CP A2+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adcock Ingram Ltd TL BBB 239.9 Reaffirmed (SO) Adcock Ingram Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB 30 Reaffirmed (SO) Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac /LT BBB- 1046.1 Assigned loans Apple Commodities Ltd working capital Fac BB+ 200 Suspended Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga TL Fac B- 85 Assigned Spinners Pvt Ltd Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga CC@ B- 150 Assigned Spinners Pvt Ltd @ Inter-changeability from LC to CC allowed to the extent of Rs. 3.0 Crore Aspen International Pvt Ltd TL BBB 22.1 Reaffirmed Aspen International Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Avg Motors Ltd TL Fac BBB 0.8 Reaffirmed Avg Motors Ltd FB Fac BBB 34 Reaffirmed Bgr Energy Systems Ltd FBL A- 31410 Downgraded From A Bgr Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL A- 58240 Downgraded From A Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd TL BB 5 Assigned Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 95 Assigned Bhansali Bright Bars Pvt Ltd FBL BB 50 Suspended Bina Power Supply Co. Ltd TL BBB 17280 Withdrawn Brahmaputra Metallics Ltd TL D 2390 Assigned D. Nitin & Company FBL BB+ 680 Assigned D. Nitin & Company Proposed Limit BB+ 320 Assigned Daaj Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 800 Reaffirmed Damodar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 15 Assigned Dashmesh Educational LT loans & working BB 971 Suspended Charitable Trust capital Fac Essar Telecom Infrastructure FB Limits LBBB+ 5400 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Giesecke & Devrient India Pvt FB Limits A- 640 Reaffirmed Ltd Guru Gobind Singh Educational LT loans BB- 180 Suspended Charitable Trust Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 600 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd TL A- 214.4 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A- 285.6 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd ICICI Bk Ltd. Car and AAA Withdrawn Used Car Loan Pool (SO) D.A. Dec-06-Assignee Payouts Icici Bank Ltd ICICI Bk Ltd. Car and AAA Withdrawn Used Car Loan Pool (SO) D.A. Dec-06-Liquidity Facility Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd TL BBB- 151.3 Assigned Itarsi Oils & Flours Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 905.3 Assigned Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Assigned Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting BB- 20 Assigned Just Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac D 2480 Suspended Khosla Agro Overseas FBL BB- 250 Assigned Medreich Ltd FB Fac BBB 38 Reaffirmed Metso Minerals (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility AA 1000 Reaffirmed Muscat Polymer Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 72.5 Suspended Muscat Polymer Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 37.5 Suspended New Age Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT loans & working BB 121.3 Suspended capital Fac Nu-Tech Prasiddhi Consortium Bk limits B 200 Withdrawn Paramount Iron And Steel Works FB Limits BBB 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pas Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 236.4 Downgraded From C+ Pas Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 50 Downgraded From C+ Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 145 Assigned Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB 30.2 Assigned Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 85 Assigned Sanman Trade Impex Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Santosh Fine Fab Ltd LT FBL BB 55 Reaffirmed Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 172.8 Reaffirmed Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha LT loans & working B 107.5 Suspended Charitable Trust capital Fac & non fund based BG Fac Shree Hans Rice And General TL B+ 10 Assigned Mills Shree Hans Rice And General Unallocated Bk Fac B+ 10 Assigned Mills Shree Hans Rice And General FBL B+/ 280 Assigned Mills A4 Soham Mannapitlu Power Pvt Ltd LT loans B 544 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL Fac BBB 375 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac BBB 200 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fund based BBB 100 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Subramanya Education Society Bk limits BB 160 Withdrawn Sunglow Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB- 50 Assigned Sunglow Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB- 41413 Assigned Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd Proposed TL A 150 Reaffirmed Tata International Dlt Pvt Ltd CC A 325 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd NCD AA(SO) 2230 Withdrawn Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Assigned Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 200 Assigned Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL B+ 80 Assigned Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FBL B+ 300 Assigned Veekay Plast LT FB limits B+ 80 Reaffirmed Vijai Infrastructure Ltd LT loans & working BBB+ 2655 Suspended capital Fac Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 2020 Reaffirmed Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB+ 4863.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.