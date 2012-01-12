Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arohan Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A1 71.8 Revised from Ltd - Demeter 2011 (SO)! A2(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional pending receipt of the transaction documents Christy Friedgramindustry NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed CS Components Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits A4 25 Assigned Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A2+ Revised from Limits A1 Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd ST Debt A2+ 3270 Revised from A1 Dcm Shriram Consolidated Ltd CP / ST Debt Programme A2+ 2500 Revised from A1 DEE-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 280 Assigned Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd NFBL- LOC A4 9.5 Assigned Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd NFBL- BG A4 5 Assigned Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd NFBL- Forward Cover A4 0.5 Assigned Gangamai Industries And Non-FBL A4 295.9 Reaffirmed Constructions Ltd Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 479.9 Reaffirmed Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd ST FBL A3+ 630 Reaffirmed Jayadevi Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sub limits) A4 Assigned Jayadevi Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac (sub A4 Assigned limits) JBM Auto Ltd WCDL A3 250 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd NFBL A3 785 Reaffirmed Malhar Fashions (I) Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Metro Ortem Ltd Packing Credit A3+ 3 Upgraded from A3 Metro Ortem Ltd NFBL A3+ 125 Upgraded from A3 Metro Tyres Ltd NFBL A3+ 600 Upgraded from A3 National Protein & Solvent Ltd Non Fund Based LOC [ICRA ]A4+ 120 Withdrawn Limits Niraj Overseas LOC facility A4 200 Assigned Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd ST Fund based and NFBL A2 1980 Reaffirmed Raj Petro Specialties Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 4200 Reaffirmed Rakhecha Securities Ltd ST Bk lines A4 150 Reaffirmed Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3 630 Assigned Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 7 Assigned Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 Assigned Santo Engineering Company Pvt Non-FB Limits A4 20 Assigned Ltd Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC A3 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A4 50 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd Fund Based A4 50 Assigned Shyam Industries ST; FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sunface Ceramic Non Fund Based BG [ICRA ]A4 4.2 Suspended Limits Turbo Tech Precision NFBL A4 35 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Industries (Bawal) Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA]AA (SO) 520 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd TL AA 360 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd CC / WCDL AA 240 Reaffirmed A.G. Industries Pvt Ltd Line of Credit / BG AA 10 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd FBL (TL I) D 177.4 Downgraded from BBB- Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd FBL (TL II) D 120 Downgraded from BBB- Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd FBL (FCNRB TL) D 35.5 Downgraded from BBB- Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd FBL (CC) D 430 Downgraded from BBB- Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd NFBL (LOC) D 100 Downgraded from BBB- Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd NFBL (BG) D 100 Downgraded from BBB- Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd NFBL (Forward D 15.6 Downgraded Contract) from BBB- Chadha Papers Ltd FBL B 517 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgramindustry FBL BB 180 Reaffirmed CS Components Pvt Ltd TL B 110 Assigned CS Components Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Assigned DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd FB, LT Limits A- Reaffirmed DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd TL# A- Reaffirmed # Include USD 35 million and JPY 1.23 billion foreign currency term loans and 0.19 crore unallocated limits; unallocated limits interchangeable with short-term debt DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd LT Debt Programme A- 10 Reaffirmed DEE-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd CC BB 120 Assigned DEE-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB 170 Assigned Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd FBL- TL BB- 2 Assigned Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd FBL- CC BB- 55 Assigned Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd FBL- Overdraft BB- 3 Assigned Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd FBL- TL BB- 65 Assigned Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 30 Assigned Feedback Infrastructure FBL A+ 230 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Feedback Infrastructure Non-FBL A+ 260 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Gangamai Industries And TL BB 69.1 Reaffirmed Constructions Ltd Gangamai Industries And FBL BB 540 Reaffirmed Constructions Ltd Gangamai Industries And Non-FBL BB 10 Reaffirmed Constructions Ltd Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd TL BBB 443 Reaffirmed Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd LT FBL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Gujarat Ginning & Oil Fund Based CC Limits B+ 90 Suspended Industries Gujarat Ginning & Oil Fund Based TL B+ 10 Suspended Industries Icici Bank Ltd (2003) MBS 1 PTC Series A AAA 2264.8 Reaffirmed (Indian Rmbs 2003 Trust- RMBS I) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2004) Mbs 2 PTC Series A AAA 2000.9 Reaffirmed (Nivas Trust Series Ii) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 1 PTC Series A2 AAA 3000 Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 1 PTC Series B^^ AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) ^^ Initial Investment by Series B PTC holders was nominal Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 1 PTC Series IO^^^ AAA 699.3 Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 8) (SO) ^^^ Discounted value of cashflows based on yield given by IBL for the particular series Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 2 PTC Series A2 AAA 3453.9 Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO) Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 2 PTC Series B^^ AAA Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO) ^^ Initial Investment by Series B PTC holders was nominal Icici Bank Ltd. (2005) Mbs 2 PTC Series IO^^^ AAA 553.3 Reaffirmed (Aawas Trust Series 5) (SO) ^^^ Discounted value of cashflows based on yield given by IBL for the particular series Jayadevi Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 150.2 Assigned Jayadevi Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 89.8 Assigned Jbm Auto Ltd TL BBB- 391 Assigned Jbm Auto Ltd CC BBB- 195 Reaffirmed Jbm Auto Ltd Fund Based and Non-FBL BBB- 413 Reaffirmed Kaustubh Construction Pvt Ltd TL B+ 100 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt AA 2000 Assigned Programme L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 20000 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 2000 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Maini Precision Products Pvt FBL BBB+ 435 Reaffirmed Ltd / A2 Malhar Fashions (I) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 75.5 Assigned Malhar Fashions (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL B 19.5 Assigned Metro Ortem Ltd CC BBB- 72 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd TL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd CC BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed National Protein & Solvent Ltd Fund Based CC Limits BB+ 200 Withdrawn National Protein & Solvent Ltd Fund Based TL BB+ 100 Withdrawn Niraj Overseas CC facility* B 30 Assigned *sublimit of total limit of Rs. 20.00 crore Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 5257.2 Reaffirmed Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning TL Fac BB 251.8 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning FB Fac BB 147.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Radheshyam Fibers Pvt Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB- 160 Reaffirmed Raigarh Iron Industries Ltd LT scale CC BB 40 Suspended Raigarh Iron Industries Ltd LT scale TL BB 44 Suspended Raj Petro Specialties Pvt Ltd TL A- 17.9 Reaffirmed Raj Petro Specialties Pvt Ltd FBL A- 550 Reaffirmed Rakhecha Securities Ltd Overdraft lines BB 10 Reaffirmed Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd LT, TL BBB- 1163.9 Assigned Raymond Uco Denim Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB Fac BBB- 1650 Assigned Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd TL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd FB limits BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd FBL - Demand CC BB 120 Assigned Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL I BB 17.5 Assigned Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL II BB 10.6 Assigned Ruia Rayons Pvt Ltd TL III BB 21.6 Assigned Santo Engineering Company Pvt TL B 120 Assigned Ltd Santo Engineering Company Pvt CC B 50 Assigned Ltd Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 148.9 Reaffirmed Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 115.2 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd FBL BB 200 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd TL BB 61.4 Reaffirmed Shyam Industries LT; FBL BB+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Sunface Ceramic Fund Based CC Limits B+ 15 Suspended Sunface Ceramic Fund Based TL B+ 32.5 Suspended Turbo Tech Precision FBL B- 40 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)