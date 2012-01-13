Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 30 Assigned (SO) Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M3+ Assigned Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 16 crore Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd NFBL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP/ST Debt A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs.500 crore) Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 40 Assigned Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd BP/BD Limits A4 5 Assigned Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Assigned Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 5 Assigned M.V.V.Satyanarayana BG A4 90 Assigned Mahindra Hinoday Industries ST FB Fac* A3 620 Reaffirmed Ltd (Previously Mahindra Castings Ltd) * Short term fund based facilities are interchangeable with long term fund based facilities and the combined utilization of both the facilities shall not exceed Rs. 62 crore Mahindra Hinoday Industries ST non-FB Fac A3 230 Reaffirmed Ltd (Previously Mahindra Castings Ltd) Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd LOC A4+ 150 Downgraded from A3 Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd BG A4+ 50 Downgraded from A3 Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FBL* A4 20 Assigned * Sub-limit of Cash credit limit of Rs 3 crore Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 0.10 crore Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL (LOC)* A4 200 Reaffirmed *sublimit of Long-term fund based limits Enhanced from Rs. 8 Cr. Sankalp Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC(ILC/FLC)* A4+ 50 Assigned * LC and BG limits interchangeable Sankalp Forgings Pvt Ltd BG Limits * A4+ 20 Assigned * LC and BG limits interchangeable Sankalp Forgings Pvt Ltd Forward cover Limits A4+ 11.1 Assigned Sankalp Forgings Pvt Ltd FBL (PCFC)* A4+ 550 Assigned * Sub Limit of Rs 55 crore cash credit limit Sharekhan Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 20 Assigned (SO) Stallion Telecom Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 Assigned Star Rays ST FBL A2+ 2000 Assigned Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 52 Assigned Ltd Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd ST working capital A1 18.5 Withdrawn Limits (SO) Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates EPC/PSC A4 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (fully interchangeable with CC) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Television Eighteen India Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- Assigned programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Fund Based (CC) A- 270 Assigned (SO) Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd TL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 4 crore Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd FBL BBB / 6500 Reaffirmed ICRA A3+ Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 50 Assigned Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BB 12 Assigned Gmw Engineers Pvt Ltd TL BB 7 Assigned Gunjan Exports FBL BBB / 620 Reaffirmed ICRA A3+ Harmony Yarns Pvt Ltd CC BB- 177.5 Downgraded from BB Harmony Yarns Pvt Ltd TL BB- 90 Downgraded from BB Jolly Agri Exim Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB- 200 Reaffirmed Krishna Gems LT FB Limits BB- 72 Reaffirmed (Previously rated Rs. 7.50 Crore) M.V.V.Satyanarayana FBL BB- 50 Assigned Mahindra Hinoday Industries LT FB Fac BBB- 620 Reaffirmed Ltd (Previously Mahindra Castings Ltd) Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd CC BB+ 150 Downgraded from BBB- Mg Group Bk Fac B+ 120 Suspended Nandhi Dall Mills TL Fac B+ 15 Assigned Nandhi Dall Mills FB Fac B+ 775 Assigned Enhanced from Rs.39 crore Nirani Sugars Ltd LT FBL B 501.75 Revised from B+ Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 30 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1 crore Pan Gulf Technologies Pvt Ltd TL Limits B+ 158.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 18.69 crore Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 200 Downgraded from BB Enhanced from Rs. 2.40 Cr Ratan Planet TL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Rns Earthmovers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 120 Assigned Sankalp Forgings Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB+ 550 Assigned Sankalp Forgings Pvt Ltd TL I Limits BB+ 53.5 Assigned Sankalp Forgings Pvt Ltd TL II Limits BB+ 103.5 Assigned Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Shree Bharat Motors Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 50 Assigned Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Fund Based (CC) A-(SO) 330 Assigned Siva Compulink Ltd Bk Fac A-(SO) 500 Withdrawn Stallion Telecom Pvt Ltd FBL C 50 Assigned Tanglin Retail Reality TL 200 Withdrawn Developments Pvt Ltd BBB+(SO) Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 5400 Assigned Television Eighteen India Ltd Bk Fac BBB 4672.8 Withdrawn Tuli Hotels Pvt Ltd TL B 160 Assigned Tuli Hotels Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 5 Assigned Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt FBL BB- 255 Assigned Ltd Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Unallocated BB- / 3 Assigned Ltd A4 Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd TL Limits A-(SO) 655 Reaffirmed Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd CC Limits A-(SO) 332.2 Reaffirmed Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates TL BB- 210 Suspended Pvt Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 10 Cr Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates CC BB- 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Veltech Forging Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 60 Assigned Veltech Forging Pvt Ltd TL * B+ 20 Assigned *the term loan was disbursed in the current financial year -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.