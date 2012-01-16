Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Graphite India Ltd ST FBL A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed
Graphite India Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed
Graphite India Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Indus Tropics Ltd LOC A4 110 Reaffirmed
Jawandamal Dhannamal ST non fund based A4+ 610 Assigned
Bk facilities
Lodha Impex FBL A4 150 Assigned
Lodha Impex NFBL A4 1 Assigned
Lodha Impex Proposed Limits A4 4 Assigned
Mahindra Intertrade Ltd ST non-fund based A1+ 3675 Reaffirmed
facilities
Maruthi Traders Non-FB Fac A4 100 Assigned
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd ST FB Fac A1 90 Reaffirmed
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd ST, non-fund based A1 410 Reaffirmed
facilities
Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A4 240 Reaffirmed
Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 40 Reaffirmed
Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
Reliance Financial Ltd STD A1+ 1500 Withdrawn
Reliance Financial Ltd STD for IPO Funding A1+ 1000 Withdrawn
Shrigopal Rameshkumar Sales Short- term Non FBL A4 5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd From
A4+
Sri Krishna Timbers Non-fund based A4 100 Assigned
facilities
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning NFBL A4 17.5* Reaffirmed
Mills (India) Pvt Ltd
* Sub-limit of fund based limits
Sri Laxmi Saw Mill Non-FB Fac A4 100 Assigned
Stone India Ltd Non fund based D 103.7 Downgraded
working capital fac From
A4+
Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 20 Reaffirmed
Facilities
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 233.5 Reaffirmed
Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 366.5 Reaffirmed
City Realty & Development Pvt Ltd. FBL BB+ 3500 Assigned
City Realty & Development Pvt Ltd. FBL BB+ 5500 Withdrawn
Graphite India Ltd LT FBL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Graphite India Ltd LT Non-FBL AA+ 250 Reaffirmed
Graphite India Ltd NCD AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Green Infra Ltd NFBL BBB+ 250 Assigned
Indus Tropics Ltd CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Jawandamal Dhannamal LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 200 Assigned
Mahindra Intertrade Ltd LT fund based AA 325 Reaffirmed
facilities
Maruthi Traders FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned
Navneet Motors CC Fac BB 90 Assigned
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (Cash A- 90 Reaffirmed
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd *FB Fac A- 670 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between short-term and long-term exposure
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Long-TL A- 200 Reaffirmed
/ A1
Regent Steel Industries CC B- 40 Assigned
Regent Steel Industries Unallocated Bk Fac B- 10 Assigned
Shreeji Construction CC BB- 50 Assigned
Shreeji Construction BG BB- 150 Assigned
Shri Mahabir Dyeing And LT fund based BB 150 Suspended
Printing Mills Pvt Ltd facilities
Shrigopal Rameshkumar Sales LT FBL BB 275 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd From
BB+
Sri Krishna Timbers FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning FBL B+ 239 Reaffirmed
Mills (India) Pvt Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning NFBL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Mills (India) Pvt Ltd
Sri Laxmi Saw Mill FB Fac BB- 30 Assigned
Stone India Ltd TL D 135 Downgraded
From
BB+
Stone India Ltd Fund based working D 250.7 Downgraded
capital Fac From
BB+
Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 717 Reaffirmed
Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 45 Reaffirmed
Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund based B 0.5 Reaffirmed
facilities
Vishnupriya Hotels & Resorts CC D 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vishnupriya Hotels & Resorts TL D 650 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vishnupriya Hotels & Resorts Non Fund Based D 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
