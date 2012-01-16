Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Graphite India Ltd ST FBL A1+ 3200 Reaffirmed Graphite India Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed Graphite India Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Indus Tropics Ltd LOC A4 110 Reaffirmed Jawandamal Dhannamal ST non fund based A4+ 610 Assigned Bk facilities Lodha Impex FBL A4 150 Assigned Lodha Impex NFBL A4 1 Assigned Lodha Impex Proposed Limits A4 4 Assigned Mahindra Intertrade Ltd ST non-fund based A1+ 3675 Reaffirmed facilities Maruthi Traders Non-FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd ST FB Fac A1 90 Reaffirmed Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd ST, non-fund based A1 410 Reaffirmed facilities Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd FBL A4 240 Reaffirmed Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Rba Ferro Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Financial Ltd STD A1+ 1500 Withdrawn Reliance Financial Ltd STD for IPO Funding A1+ 1000 Withdrawn Shrigopal Rameshkumar Sales Short- term Non FBL A4 5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd From A4+ Sri Krishna Timbers Non-fund based A4 100 Assigned facilities Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning NFBL A4 17.5* Reaffirmed Mills (India) Pvt Ltd * Sub-limit of fund based limits Sri Laxmi Saw Mill Non-FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Stone India Ltd Non fund based D 103.7 Downgraded working capital fac From A4+ Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 20 Reaffirmed Facilities LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BB+ 233.5 Reaffirmed Aparna Infra Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 366.5 Reaffirmed City Realty & Development Pvt Ltd. FBL BB+ 3500 Assigned City Realty & Development Pvt Ltd. FBL BB+ 5500 Withdrawn Graphite India Ltd LT FBL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Graphite India Ltd LT Non-FBL AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Graphite India Ltd NCD AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Green Infra Ltd NFBL BBB+ 250 Assigned Indus Tropics Ltd CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Jawandamal Dhannamal LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 200 Assigned Mahindra Intertrade Ltd LT fund based AA 325 Reaffirmed facilities Maruthi Traders FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned Navneet Motors CC Fac BB 90 Assigned Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (Cash A- 90 Reaffirmed Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd *FB Fac A- 670 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between short-term and long-term exposure Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd Long-TL A- 200 Reaffirmed / A1 Regent Steel Industries CC B- 40 Assigned Regent Steel Industries Unallocated Bk Fac B- 10 Assigned Shreeji Construction CC BB- 50 Assigned Shreeji Construction BG BB- 150 Assigned Shri Mahabir Dyeing And LT fund based BB 150 Suspended Printing Mills Pvt Ltd facilities Shrigopal Rameshkumar Sales LT FBL BB 275 Downgraded Pvt Ltd From BB+ Sri Krishna Timbers FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning FBL B+ 239 Reaffirmed Mills (India) Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Spinning NFBL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Mills (India) Pvt Ltd Sri Laxmi Saw Mill FB Fac BB- 30 Assigned Stone India Ltd TL D 135 Downgraded From BB+ Stone India Ltd Fund based working D 250.7 Downgraded capital Fac From BB+ Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 717 Reaffirmed Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 45 Reaffirmed Suraana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-fund based B 0.5 Reaffirmed facilities Vishnupriya Hotels & Resorts CC D 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vishnupriya Hotels & Resorts TL D 650 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vishnupriya Hotels & Resorts Non Fund Based D 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)