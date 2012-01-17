Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akasaka Electronics Ltd ST non-FBL* A1 142 Reaffirmed (SO) * The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited Allied Poles (India) Ltd non-FBL A4+ 20 Suspended Ambica Timber Mart LOC A4 100 Assigned Ankit Diamonds ST FBL A4 225 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 17.00 crore) Cdc Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M3 - Assigned Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3 24 Assigned Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 43 Reaffirmed (SO) Icici Bank Ltd Certificates of A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Deposit Programme Kalyani Carpenter Special FBL* A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd * Fund Based Limits are completely interchangeable between short term and long term such that combined utilization should not exceed Rs 85.0 crore Kalyani Carpenter Special Non FBL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd Kalyani Carpenter Special CP/ST Debt A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd Karnataka Bank Ltd CDs Programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed King Ice Plant Non-FB Fac A4 82.5 Assigned Krushna Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Working capital A4 32.9 Suspended NFBL (includes Rs. 3.20 crore as sublimit of term loan) Nova Acr Services India Pvt Ltd ST, non FB facility A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Osia Gems Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits A4+ 450 Reaffirmed (Previously rated Rs. 33.00 Crore) P. Managatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Metal Loan* A4 415 Assigned *cash credit and gold metal loan are sub limits of bank guarantee P. Managatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd PCFC/FUBD/FBP A4 50 Assigned P. Managatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG A4 415 Assigned P. Managatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG# A4 50 Assigned #bank guarantee of Rs. 5.00 crore is a sub limit of PCFC/FUBD/FBP Vikrant Extrusions Non-FBL- LOC A4 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Icici Bank Ltd Term Deposit MAAA Reaffirmed Programme, LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajeet Seeds Ltd TL BBB- 294.6 Upgraded from BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore Ajeet Seeds Ltd FBL BBB- 300 Upgraded from BB+ Enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore Akasaka Electronics Ltd LT FBL* A- 25 Downgraded (SO) from A (SO) * The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited Allied Poles (India) Ltd FBL BB+ 40 Suspended Ambica Timber Mart CC B+ 22.5 Assigned Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd LT loans and working BBB- 103.5 Suspended capital Fac Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd Fund based working A+ 140.5 Reaffirmed capital Fac (SO) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds AAA - Reaffirmed Programme and Senior LT Bonds Programme Jmj Education Society TL D 56.5 Downgraded from BB- Kalyani Carpenter Special FBL* A+ 850 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd * Fund Based Limits are completely interchangeable between short term and long term such that combined utilization should not exceed Rs 85.0 crore Kalyani Carpenter Special LT Loan ICRA] A+ 654 Reaffirmed Steels Ltd Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds A 1500 revised from Programme A+ Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds A 2000 revised from Programme A+ Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL 5000 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund A+(SO) Karnataka Water And Sanitation Proposed TL 2000 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund A+(SO) Karnataka Water And Sanitation Bond Programme 750 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund AA(SO) King Ice Plant FB Fac BB 10 Assigned Krushna Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 38 Suspended Krushna Cotex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 78.5 Suspended Laxmi Balaji Industries FBL B 109.5 Assigned Laxmi Balaji Industries NFBL B 5 Assigned Nova Acr Services India Pvt Ltd LT, FB facility BB+ 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) P. Managatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* BB 50 Assigned *cash credit and gold metal loan are sub limits of bank guarantee Prakash Snacks Pvt Ltd TL A- 45 Withdrawn Prakash Snacks Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits A- 60 Withdrawn Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 127.5 Assigned Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 40 Assigned Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac D 133.5 Assigned Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 30 Assigned Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D 10 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Tier II Bonds AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Subordinated Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme Swagat Developers FBL - CC BB 75 Assigned Usha Tubes And Pipes Pvt Ltd CC D 10 Assigned Usha Tubes And Pipes Pvt Ltd TL D 68.8 Assigned Usha Tubes And Pipes Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits D 76.2 Assigned Vikrant Extrusions FBL- CC BB 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.