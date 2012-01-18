Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gujarat Flotex Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Hcl Comnet Systems & Services LOC/BG A1+ 2640 Reaffirmed Ltd Kisan Irrigations Ltd NFBL A3 492.5 Reaffirmed Kisan Mouldings Ltd NFBL A3 249 Reaffirmed Neha Exports NFBL A4 10 Assigned Neha Exports FBL A4 45 Assigned Paragon Extrusion (Pvt) Ltd NFBL A3 15 Assigned Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 1.24 crore Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL(sub-limits A4+ 430 Reaffirmed of FBL) Rms Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 250 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Certificates of A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Deposits Programme Sun Tech Industries Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1750 Assigned (SO) Veritas (India) Ltd Non-FBL A2 800 reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 58 cr.) Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt Ltd NFBL-LOC * A4 50 Assigned * Letter of credit is a sublimit of Bank Guarantee MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposit MA- Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akarsh Exports LT FBL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Aurora Sri Venkateswara Swamy TL B+ 90 Assigned Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Aurora Sri Venkateswara Swamy CC B+ 33 Assigned Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Bestochem Formulation (India) CC BB 135 Assigned Ltd Gujarat Flotex Ltd TL [ICRABB 93.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Ltd FBL [ICRABB+ 120 Reaffirmed Hcl Comnet Systems & Services CC AA 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Kaneria Silico Pvt Ltd TL B 99 Assigned Kisan Irrigations Ltd TL BBB- 344.5 Reaffirmed Kisan Irrigations Ltd FBL BBB- 555 Reaffirmed Kisan Mouldings Ltd TL BBB- 857 Reaffirmed Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL BBB- 751 Reaffirmed Magicrete Building Solutions CC B 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Magicrete Building Solutions TL B 220 Assigned Pvt Ltd Moti Industries CC B+ 100 Assigned Neha Exports FBL B 5 Assigned Network18 Media & Investments TL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd Paragon Extrusion (Pvt) Ltd FBL BBB- 77.5 Assigned (SO) Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 615 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 53.68 crore) Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 12.50 crore) Rukmini Iron Pvt Ltd FBL BB 17.1 Assigned Sanjay Kraft Paper Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Assigned Shree Sai Gold Palace LT FBL BB- 250 Assigned State Bank Of Mysore Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of Mysore Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 1750 Reaffirmed Programme Sutech Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 1330 Withdrawn Tv18 Broadcast Ltd TL BBB 57.7 Assigned Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CC BBB 1630 Assigned Tv18 Broadcast Ltd BG BBB 2000 Assigned Umang Boards Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk B+ 46 Suspended limits Umang Boards Pvt Ltd TL B+ 185.6 Suspended Veritas (India) Ltd TL BBB 60 Reaffirmed (Revised From Rs. 6.50 cr.) Veritas (India) Ltd FBL BBB 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 11.50 cr.) Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB- 150 Assigned Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt Ltd non- FBL BB- 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)