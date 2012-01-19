Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dnp Foods Ltd ST FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 20 Assigned National Plastic Technologies NFBL A4 55 Reaffirmed Ltd National Polyplast (India) Ltd NFBL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd FBL A4 45 Assigned Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 130 Reaffirmed / facility- LOC Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore Tibrewala Electronics Ltd Non Fund Based-LOC A3+ 230 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electronics Ltd Fund Based A3+ 110 Reaffirmed (FBD/EPC/BD)* * sublimit to fund based cash credit limits rated on long-term scale LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 180 Suspended Anand Education & Research LT loan B- 80 Suspended Trust Bp Agro Industries FBL B- 250* Assigned *Includes sublimits of Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase Bp Agro Industries Unallocated Bk Fac B- 50 Assigned Dnp Foods Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B+ 48.8 Revised from BB Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 70 Assigned Gem Batteries Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 2.5 Assigned International Seaport Dredging CC Fac BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Ltd International Seaport Dredging FB and non-FB, Fac BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Mimani Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 74.9 Assigned Mimani Agro Products Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac B+ 30 Assigned National Plastic Technologies TL B+ 53.6 Reaffirmed Ltd National Plastic Technologies FBL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Ltd National Polyplast (India) Ltd TL B+ 339.2 Revised from BB National Polyplast (India) Ltd FBL B+ 73 Revised from BB Pooja Exports LT/ST, FB Fac [ICRABBB- 2300 Assigned / / A3 Reaffirmed Ramprastha Estates Pvt Ltd LT loan BB- 1050 Suspended Shreebhav Polyweaves Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC Limits D 16 Assigned Shreebhav Polyweaves Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL D 86.8 Assigned Shreebhav Polyweaves Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG D 3.2 Assigned Sidd'S Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac [ICRABBB- / 1450 Assigned / A3 Reaffirmed Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based facility- B+ 170 Reaffirmed CC Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd TL* B+ 3.4 Reaffirmed *Outstanding as on March 31, 2011 Sri Nakoda Construction Ltd TL B+ 55 Assigned Sve Castings Pvt Ltd TL BB 101 Assigned Sve Castings Pvt Ltd FBL BB 45 Assigned Tibrewala Electronics Ltd Fund Based- TL BBB 0.1 Assigned Tibrewala Electronics Ltd Fund Based- CC BBB 120 Reaffirmed Valmark Builders FBL B 230 Assigned Valmark Homes FBL B 185 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)