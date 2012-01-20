Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accutest Research Laboratories ST Non-FBL A4+ 11 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Canara Workshops Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 26 Assigned Dd Industries Ltd LOC A4 200 # Ogun Steels Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 60 Assigned facility- LOC Reliance Securities Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Religare Housing Development ST Debt A1+ 500 Assigned Finance Corporation Ltd Satish Kumar Non-Fund Based A4 120 Assigned Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4 60 Revised From A4+ Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Revised From A4+ Visuell Creations Non-fund based A4 25 Assigned Facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accutest Research Laboratories TL BB+ 197.3 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Accutest Research Laboratories LT FBL BB+ 143.7 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd FBL B 435.3 Assigned Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd NFBL B 1.2 Assigned Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed limits B 63.5 Assigned Bitcon India Infrastructure FB Facility BB+ 50 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd Bitcon India Infrastructure Non-fund based BB+ 300 Suspended Developers Pvt Ltd facility Canara Workshops Ltd LT FBL BB- 69.3 Assigned Canara Workshops Ltd Unallocated BB-/ 4.7 Assigned A4 Dd Industries Ltd CC BB- 300 # Gem Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac LBB 198 Suspended Harish Chandra Ramkali FBL B+ 35 Assigned Charitable Trust Harish Chandra Ramkali TL B+ 209.9 Assigned Charitable Trust Kilburn Engineering Ltd CC BBB 300 Revised From BBB+ Kilburn Engineering Ltd BG BBB 1000 Revised From BBB+ Madhuri Commodities Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB 110 Suspended Manmohan Ginning Industries Fund Based LT Limits B+ 80 Reaffirmed Mcml Systems Pvt Ltd based Bk Fac BBB- 732.5 Suspended Nehru Place Hotels Ltd TL/Overdraft A- 989.4 Reaffirmed Nehru Place Hotels Ltd Securitization A- 510 Reaffirmed Loan/Overdraft Nehru Place Hotels Ltd CC/LC/BG A- 50 Reaffirmed Nsl Textiles Edlapadu Ltd FBL BB 3677 Withdrawn Ogun Steels Pvt Ltd Fund based facility- B 70 Assigned CC Radhe Alloy Cast Pvt Ltd TL BB- 112 Suspended Radhe Alloy Cast Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 25 Suspended Radheshyam Fibers(Guj.) Pvt Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB- 60 Reaffirmed Religare Housing Development LT Bk Lines A+ 1000 Assigned Finance Corporation Ltd Satish Kumar Fund Based CC BB 40 Assigned Sms Infrastructure Ltd CC B+ 2392.5 Revised From BB+ Sms Infrastructure Ltd Standby Line of Credit B+ 50 Revised From BB+ Sms Infrastructure Ltd BG B+ 6265 Revised From BB+ Sms Infrastructure Ltd LOC B+ 565 Revised From BB+ Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill CC Limits B 90 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Proposed CC Limits B 10 Assigned Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Tristar Global Infrastructure LT scale CC BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tristar Global Infrastructure Unallocated BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tristar Global Infrastructure Long/ST scale Non BB+/ 290 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund based A4+ Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB 41.8 Revised From BB+ Vicksons Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB 90 Revised From BB+ Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB(SO) 60 Revised From B+ Vijay Transmission Pvt Ltd TL BB(SO) 104.5 Revised From B+ Visuell Creations FB Facility B 55 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)